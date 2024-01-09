Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Strategic Analysis Report 2023-2030: Laboratory Freezers Market Poised for Growth, Vacuum Ovens Present a Sizzling Hot Proposition with Diverse Applications

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens Market to Reach $2.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The Laboratory Equipment and Supplies Industry experienced a mixed picture during the COVID-19 pandemic, and this report provides insights into the various facets of the industry's performance in this challenging period. It specifically delves into the impact of the pandemic on the Lab Refrigerators & Freezers Market, highlighting their indispensable role in clinical and biological research fields.

The report introduces Laboratory Refrigerators & Freezers, focusing on the types and categories within these essential laboratory equipment pieces. Additionally, it covers Laboratory Ovens, detailing the different types and their applications in research and scientific settings. The global market outlook for Laboratory Refrigerators, Freezers, and Ovens is discussed, shedding light on trends and growth prospects.

General Purpose Laboratory Refrigerators, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.4% CAGR and reach US$633.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Sub-Zero Refrigerators segment is estimated at 6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $535.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.4% CAGR

Regional analysis provides insights into how different regions are positioned within this industry. The competitive landscape of the Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market is evaluated, with insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023 and their Competitive Market Presence categorized as strong, active, niche, or trivial.



The Laboratory Refrigerators and Ovens market in the U.S. is estimated at US$535.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.6% CAGR.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Myriad Benefits of Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Drives Market Gains

Why Laboratory Refrigerators are Inextricably Linked to Laboratory Operations?

Insights into Regulations Covering Refrigerated Systems for Laboratories

Life Science Sector: A Major Growth Driver

Global Biopharmaceutical Sales (in US$ Billion) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Rising R&D Investments by Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Industry to Fuel Market Growth

Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion) for 2015-2025

Focus on Clinical Research to Develop Effective COVID-19 Vaccines and Drugs Spurs Market Growth

Aging Population and Their Vulnerability to Chronic Diseases Drives Focus on New Drug Development: Opportunity for Lab Refrigerators & Ovens Market

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Global Annual Medical Cost of Cardiovascular Diseases in US$ Billion (2010-2030)

Rising Demand for Biobanking Services Fuels Need for Lab Refrigerators & Freezers

Global Biobanks Market Size (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Expanding Blood Banking Market Augurs Well for the Laboratory Refrigerators Market

Global Blood Banks Market (in $ Billion) for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Refrigerators Used in Blood Banks: An Overview

Laboratory Freezers Market Poised for High Growth

Laboratory Ovens Continue to Gain Prominence

Vacuum Ovens Present a Sizzling Hot Proposition to Labs for Diverse Applications

Dental Laboratory Ovens Market - An Overview

Amidst Rising Consumption of Processed Foods, Demand Rises from Food Testing Labs

Global Processed Foods Market Revenues (in $ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Energy Efficiency: A Critical Factor to Consider

Remote Monitoring of Laboratory Freezers: A Glance at Major Developments

Technological Advances Putting the Laboratory Refrigerators and Freezers Market in Overdrive

Lab Refrigerators & Freezers with Alternative Refrigerants Gain Prominence

Major Challenges Confronting the Market

