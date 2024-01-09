YMCA of Frederick County Installs 222 kW Solar Power System

Frederick, MD, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Secure Solar Futures, a provider of on-site clean energy to schools, hospitals, and businesses, has completed a 222-kilowatt solar power system at the YMCA of Frederick County in Maryland. Under a service agreement, the YMCA has received solar power equipment from Secure Solar Futures at no upfront capital cost. During the 25-year term of the agreement, the company will own and operate the solar system on behalf of the YMCA, saving the YMCA nearly $100,000 in electricity costs.

With seven locations in the city of Frederick and around Frederick County, the YMCA provides programming and services that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Founded in 1858, the YMCA is one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Frederick County, serving more than 21,000 members and more than 30,000 program participants.

“We appreciate the help of Secure Solar Futures for making this project available at no upfront cost,” said YMCA of Frederick County CEO Chris Colville. “This project demonstrates our commitment to environmental stewardship and our community, as those savings go back to programs for kids and adults who otherwise couldn’t afford to participate.”

Installed on the Natelli Family Y roof in Ijamsville, the solar power system contains 544 monocrystalline photovoltaic panels manufactured by Jinko Solar. In its first year of operation, the solar system will produce 294,200 kilowatt hours of electric power, which is enough energy to power 25 average homes and, at the YMCA, will cover 18% of the facility's electricity usage. The YMCA will continue to cover its remaining electricity demand by purchasing power from its local utility.

By reducing its use of utility power over the 25-year term of the agreement with Secure Solar Futures, the YMCA is projected to save $97,226 in avoided costs for electricity. The solar power generated at the Natelli Y will avoid the equivalent of 2,997 metric tons of carbon dioxide pollution.

After the term of the service agreement, the YMCA can take ownership of the solar power system at a nominal cost, producing its own energy for the remainder of the equipment’s 35- to 40-year productive lifespan.

Secure Solar Futures also installed an electric vehicle charger in the Natelli Family Y parking lot as part of the solar power project. The Level 2 charging station, manufactured by ChargePoint, offers two charging ports for the entire community (members and nonmembers). The first two hours are free. After that, the fee is $3 per hour plus 25 cents per kilowatt hour of power.

“The YMCA of Frederick County is generating solar power at its facility for use on the electricity grid while making clean energy available to local drivers simultaneously,” said Secure Solar Futures CEO Ryan McAllister. “It’s an increasingly popular approach among our customers, and we expect to see even more integration of on-site solar and electric transportation as our company expands into the state of Maryland.”

About Secure Solar Futures

As a market and policy leader, Secure Solar Futures builds, owns, manages, and funds affordable Resilient Solar Solutions® for schools, hospitals, and businesses. The company combines state-of-the-art solar technology with an innovative business model to make commercial-scale solar readily affordable in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, helping customers realize solar energy's economic, environmental, and community benefits. In 2017, Secure Solar Futures became a Certified B Corporation®. Find the company online at www.securesolarfutures.com.

About the Y

The Y is one of the nation’s leading nonprofits, strengthening communities through youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. Across the U.S., 2,700 Y’s engage 21 million men, women, and children – regardless of age, income, or background – to nurture the potential of children and teens, improve the nation’s health and well-being, and provide opportunities to give back and support neighbors. Anchored in more than 10,000 communities, the Y has long-standing relationships and a physical presence to promise and deliver lasting personal and social change. www.frederickymca.org

