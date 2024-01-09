Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Strategic Market Report 2024-2030: Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

This report provides an overview of Medical Ultrasound, with a specific focus on Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) and its applications in the medical field. It begins with a general introduction to medical ultrasound and highlights the advantages of ultrasound as compared to other imaging modalities.

The application areas of ultrasound are explored, and the report delves into Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), including its causes, symptoms, and the common treatment method known as Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI). Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) is then introduced, with insights into its high potential in interventional cardiology.

IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8.3% CAGR and reach US$659 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is estimated at 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report discusses the indications and techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound, providing a comprehensive understanding of its use in medical procedures. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Intravascular Ultrasound market is also addressed.

Point-of-care Intravascular Ultrasound gains prominence in the context of healthcare delivery, and the report provides information on the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2023, categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR

A global market overview highlights the rapid growth of the Intravascular Ultrasound market, driven by factors such as the significance of IVUS catheters and regional dynamics. The dominance of the US and Europe is contrasted with the fastest growth expected in the Asia-Pacific region. Hospitals are identified as the largest contributors to market share.



The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$199.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 428 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $634.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1100 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound

Global Cardiovascular Ultrasound Procedure Share: 2020E

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030

Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions

Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics

IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions

Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS

IVUS for Arterial Interventions

Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth

Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk

Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions

Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications

Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications

Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities

Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications

Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth

Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth

Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) by Geographic Region: 2010, 2020E & 2030P

Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Healthcare Costs as a % of GDP by Country for the Years 2020 & 2023

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS

Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for the Years 2019 and 2030P

The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand

Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in Male and Females Aged 25+ Years

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040

Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 15 Featured)

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Terumo Corporation

Teleflex, Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pie Medical Imaging BV

ACIST Medical Systems, Inc.

Avinger, Inc.

InfraReDx, Inc.

Philips Healthcare USA

Clarius Mobile Health Corporation

