Virtu Financial Launches Sixth Annual Women’s Winternship Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of global, multi-asset financial services that delivers liquidity and innovative, transparent products across the complete investment cycle to the global markets, today announced the launch of its sixth annual Women’s Winternship, a global, one-week internship program aimed at introducing college students to a career path in financial services.



Virtu’s 2024 Winternship program features a hands-on curriculum on a wide array of topics, including trading, market structure, data analytics and visualization, and regression modeling.

“We’re proud of the continued success and growth of our Winternship program as we’ve seen it strengthen and diversify our pipeline of exceptional female candidates,” said Raya White, Co-Chief People Officer at Virtu Financial.

Students will work with experts across Virtu with the goal of introducing them to a broad, cross-section of the firm’s trading universe. Students complete team-based trading exercises, reinforcing the collaborative Virtu culture that is fundamental to the firm’s success, and a capstone project melds the learnings of the week and is presented and evaluated by senior management.

"Women are an integral part of the modern-day workforce yet they are still largely underrepresented in the financial services industry,” commented Mary Mooney, Co-Chief People Officer, Virtu Financial. “Our Winternship program provides women with an impactful introduction to today's trading challenges and allows them to consider various career paths within Virtu and across capital markets.”

Please visit our Careers page to learn more www.virtu.com/careers

About Virtu Financial, Inc.

Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre- and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor Relations and Media Relations

Andrew Smith

investor_relations@virtu.com

media@virtu.com