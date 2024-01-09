BigFix Wins “Risk Management Innovation of the Year” Award in CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market, today announced that HCLSoftware ’s BigFix CyberFOCUS Analytics solutions has been selected as winner of the “Risk Management Innovation of the Year” award in the 7th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program.



BigFix CyberFOCUS Analytics enables organizations to continuously look for cyber security threats and proactively mitigate them. It gives improved awareness of IT assets and uses the latest intelligence sources to develop asset risk analysis, including MITRE APT Groups and CISA Known Exploited Vulnerabilities without scanning. The solution also actively works to help to reduce exploitable vulnerability exposure time.

With HCLSoftwares’ solution, improved endpoint security is possible by helping IT and Security Ops discover, prioritize and remediate vulnerabilities fast, reducing the attack surface. By leveraging the ATTACK knowledge base and known exploited vulnerabilities published by CISA, organizations can reduce vectors of attack.

Additional benefits include the first solution to allow simulating the impact of remediations, and the use of Protection Level Agreements, a set of baselines that combine asset and CVE criticality, desired patch levels, and compliance standards, against agreed-to organizational service levels.

The solutions’ high-quality metrics can be trended and contain metadata. It can collect all content used to automate remediation at scale, and then perform and confirm the remediations.

“We designed this solution to help IT Operations teams discover, prioritize, and patch critical vulnerabilities and reduce cybersecurity risk in real time. Due to its number of firsts, CyberFOCUS Security Analytics offers organizations an in-depth understanding of their security posture,” said Kristin Hazlewood, Sr. VP and GM of HCL BigFix. “We’re thrilled to receive this award from CyberSecurity Breakthrough; it will propel us to keep helping organizations to make informed decisions, detect vulnerabilities, and respond swiftly to potential threats.”

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

“BigFix CyberFOCUS Security Analytics supercharges vulnerability management and reduces cyber risk. Enterprise security teams often have to contend with siloed processes based on disparate teams and tools,” said Steve Johansson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. “HCL BigFix delivers a single, integrated solution that eliminates the inefficiencies in passing data from multiple tools to different teams. We’re proud to award HCLSoftware with ‘Risk Management Innovation of the Year.’ With their solution, IT and Security Operations now have a set of powerful tools that enables them to stay one step ahead in the fight against cyber threats and protect their valuable assets from the ever-present risks in the digital world.”

