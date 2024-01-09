Foot Care Product Market is Projected to Exceed US$ 21,139.80 Million by 2034 with an 4.4% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global foot care product market size is poised for significant growth, reaching US$ 13,743.40 million by 2024. The foot care product sales are expected to witness a robust CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2034. By 2034, the foot care product demand is anticipated to attain a valuation of US$ 21,139.80 million.



The foot care product market has continued to grow steadily. The orthopedic foot care products that support improved hygiene and appearance are becoming increasingly necessary. The demand for foot care products is rising due to rapidly changing lifestyles and fashion trends that have increased foot skin exposure. Increased prevalence of diabetes and bacterial infections are the primary forces propelling the foot care product market.

Rising Demand for Organic Goods Reshapes Foot Care Product Market

Local shoppers who regularly visit mass markets highly prefer handmade and natural foot care products and organic products containing essential oils. The sale of specialty foot care products has been dramatically increased by rising internet usage and increased awareness of eCommerce distribution channels.

SMEs are spending money on different marketing and advertising campaigns to get more people to know about foot hygiene products. Growth in the foot care product market is anticipated due to the growing popularity of organic foot care products and consumer preferences for natural/organic cosmetics.

Roadblocks Impeding Growth of Foot Care Product Market

The main obstacles in the foot care product market are restricted consumer awareness, concerns about affordability, and a lack of perceived urgency in adopting preventive measures. The orthopedic foot care industry faces the obstacle of disparate cultural perspectives on foot health and healthcare priorities across regions.

Regulatory barriers and strict certification procedures hamper growth in the pedicure product market. The existence of unsatisfactory or counterfeit products jeopardizes consumers' trust.

Regional Outlook

A shift in the region's culture toward wellness has led to an increase in the adoption of foot care products in Asia Pacific as a preventive healthcare measure.

The leading causes is China's growing middle class, which has raised awareness of foot health and consequently increased foot care product demand.

Europe strongly emphasizes natural and sustainable foot care products, with customers in nations like Sweden and Germany exhibiting a preference for organic and eco-friendly goods.

The foot hygiene product market is significantly impacted by the importance of the European tourism sector, as visitors look for ways to relieve foot soreness and fatigue.

The foot treatment solutions demand in the United States is driven by essential factors such as the aging population and growing concerns about foot issues related to diabetes.

The eCommerce industry is growing in North America, giving consumers easy access to an array of foot care products and fostering market expansion.

“The pedicure products market growth is driven by coastal residents' preference for natural foot care products. Demand for multifunctional foot care products is vital in the premium segment. Managing the supply chain efficiently and preventing counterfeiting is advantageous to global foot care product manufacturers. Although high prices and the threat of counterfeiting continue to be obstacles, e-commerce increases sales of foot care product.” Opines Sneha Verghese, Senior Consumer Goods and Products Consultant at Future Market Insights (FMI)

Key Takeaways

The hypermarkets/supermarkets segment in the sales channel category to grab an industry share of foot care products of 32.4% through 2034.

through 2034. In the product type category, the footwear segment to acquire a share of 53% between 2024 and 2034.

between 2024 and 2034. The United States foot care accessories sales are anticipated to surge at a CAGR of 4.3% by 2024.

by 2024. Germany foot care product market to develop at a CAGR of 4.5% through 2024.

through 2024. The foot treatment solution market in Australia to witness growth at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. China orthopedic foot care industry to surge at a CAGR of 4.6% until 2034.

until 2034. India pedicure products market is anticipated to boost at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2024.



Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in the specialty foot care industry are focusing on developing innovative packaging to increase the usability of foot care products. The foot care product producers focus their research and development efforts on developing new products to provide a fresh range of foot care items in response to the constantly evolving needs of their clientele. The foot care product vendors make even more money from their packaging and advertising efforts to become more visible to consumers.

Top Key Players in the Foot Care Product Market

Scholl’s Wellness Co.

Johnson & Johnson

Natura & Co

The Clorox Company

GlobalBees Brands Pvt. Ltd.

Revlon Inc.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare

O’Keeffe’s Company

L'Oréal S.A.

Baby Foot

Recent Developments

Enertor Medical and RSscan Lab collaborated in March 2023 to create a workable foot scanning system for clinics. The advanced design is intended to give patients and healthcare providers several advantages.

ZenToes introduced a wide range of products in June 2023 to address common foot conditions. The products, available in 900 Target locations and online at Target.com, are designed to improve comfort and reduce pain related to plantar fasciitis, bunions, hammer toes, and other common foot conditions.

Key Segments

By Product Type:

Foot Creams and Lotions

Foot Masks and Peels

Foot Scrubs and Exfoliants

Foot Repair Ointments

Footwear Inserts and Insoles Moisturizing Socks Others (Toe Protectors and Separators, etc.)

Other Footcare Products (Massage Oils, etc.)



By Sales Channel:

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Pharmacies /Drugstores

E-commerce/Online

Others

By Application:

Medical Treatment

Athletic/Sports Footcare

Personal User



By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

