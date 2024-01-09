Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market to Surpass 25.24 Billion by 2030 Drives due to Increasing Awareness of Health and Hygiene

Westford, USA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest, the global antimicrobial coatings market is experiencing significant growth, primarily propelled by the increasing emphasis on cleanliness and the heightened concern over the spread of infectious diseases.

Antimicrobial coatings have gained widespread adoption across various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverages, and construction, due to their effectiveness in safeguarding surfaces against microorganisms in the antimicrobial coatings market.

Prominent Players in Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market

AkzoNobel N.V.

Axalta Coating Systems LLC

BASF SE

DowDuPont Inc.

Drywood Coatings BV

Hempel A/S

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Lonza Group AG

Microban International Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

RPM International Inc.

Sono-Tek Corporation

Sherwin-Williams Company

Specialty Coating Systems, Inc.

The Dow Chemical Company

Troy Corporation

Zschimmer & Schwarz Holding GmbH & Co KG

Medical Devices Segment is Expected to Dominate Market due to Growing Utilization of Coatings in Hospitals

The dominance of the medical devices segment in the antimicrobial coatings market is attributed to the growing utilization of these coatings in hospitals and various healthcare settings to mitigate the transmission of infections. Antimicrobial coatings play a pivotal role in reducing the incidence of healthcare-associated infections (HAIs) by creating a protective barrier on medical devices such as catheters, implants, and surgical instruments.

The market in North America has emerged as the dominant force in the global antimicrobial coatings market, primarily driven by a growing awareness among consumers regarding the multifaceted benefits of incorporating antimicrobial coatings across diverse applications. The region has witnessed a pronounced uptick in adopting these coatings in sectors such as healthcare, food and beverages, and construction.

HVAC Systems Segment is Expected to Witness Significant Growth due to Escalating Demand for Enhanced Indoor Air Quality

HVAC systems segment is experiencing rapid growth within the antimicrobial coatings market, primarily driven by the escalating demand for enhanced indoor air quality. Antimicrobial coatings are increasingly applied to various HVAC components, including air filters, coils, and ducts, to effectively inhibit the proliferation of bacteria, mold, and other microorganisms.

Regional markets in Asia-Pacific have emerged as the fastest-growing antimicrobial coatings market, underpinned by several key factors. The region's rapid urbanization and population growth, particularly in countries such as China and India, have spurred an increased demand for antimicrobial solutions across various sectors.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the antimicrobial coatings market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavours to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Antimicrobial Coatings Market

In 2023, PPG Industries made a significant announcement regarding acquiring a South Korean manufacturer specializing in antimicrobial coatings, focusing on applications in the electronics industry and other sectors. This strategic move highlights PPG's commitment to expanding its presence in the antimicrobial coatings market, capitalizing on the increasing demand for such coatings, particularly in high-tech electronic devices and various industrial applications.

In 2023, Nippon Paint Holdings unveiled a noteworthy collaboration with the University of Tokyo to develop an innovative antimicrobial coating tailored for use in buildings and infrastructure. This partnership underscores Nippon Paint's dedication to advancing the field of antimicrobial coatings by harnessing cutting-edge research and technology.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Antimicrobial Coatings Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

