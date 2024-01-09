HIMALAYA TECHNOLOGIES LAUNCHES THE EVEREST TOKEN; RENAMES WEB BUSINESS “EVEREST MEDIA” TO ENTER WEB3

Pittsburgh, PA, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HMLA) announces the launch of a new EVEREST Token for use within the company’s developing Web3-enabled ecosystem. EVEREST is an ERC20 token with contract address at 0xD8Ac7ac1b906f7DdC431129b279Dc68edBF300aA on Etherscan.io. The token website with whitepaper and additional details are now live at https://www.theEVERESTtoken.com.



An initial liquidity pool is planned for the decentralized crypto trading protocol "Uniswap" that will be live as early as next week. The EVEREST Token is Himalaya’s first step towards connecting shareholders and users to the fast approaching Web3 and IoT (Internet of Things) revolution.

Short-term plans include Himalaya’s development of wellness-focused and community-driven brands in the beverage and natural health markets under "FOMO", which has a notice of allowance for trademark by the USPTO for a health and beauty drink. Using EVEREST Tokens in Web3-enabled checkouts will provide a wide range of benefits to the holders including discounts, early access to new products or version releases, and more. Further, EVEREST will combine with NFT (non-fungible tokens) technologies and other blockchain innovations to drive the most exciting new decentralized health and wellness brands on the market and enable e-commerce on our social networks under development using Company-owned code.

Said Vik Grover, CEO: "Blockchain innovations are driving significant growth and change in the online world. As we enhance and reposition our existing social network Kanab Club towards other verticals, a utility token to drive rewards and provide benefits to users of social sites is paramount to success for each domain if they are to go viral and command loyalty. Additionally, we plan to enable our sites for iOS and Android mobile apps where a majority of Internet usage occurs. Stay tuned for further developments at our renamed social network subsidiary ‘Everest Media, Inc.’ as The EVEREST Token comes to market and the business gears up for Web3."

Further information on Himalaya Technologies, Inc’s recent crypto developments can be found under Form 8K-A4:

https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/0001409624/000149315224000189/form-8ka.htm

About Himalaya Technologies, Inc.:

Himalaya Technologies, Inc. (https://www.himalayatechnologies.com/) is a publicly traded entity (OTC: HMLA) focusing on minority and majority investments in businesses seeking access to growth capital to fulfill their own business plans and create value for their stakeholders and the Company’s debt and equity investors. The Company’s Everest Media, Inc. subsidiary is developing social sites located at www.kanab.club (health and wellness), www.goccha.net (mainstream), www.yinzworldwide.com (targeting millions of residents, former residents, and sports fans of Pittsburgh, PA), www.finra.watch (social network for OTC issuers and stakeholders seeking FINRA reform), and other domains. The Company is a minority investment of FOMO WORLDWIDE, INC. (OTC: FOMC; https://www.fomoworldwide.com/).

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release about our future expectations, including without limitation, the likelihood that Himalaya Technologies, Inc. will be able to meet minimum sales expectations, be successful and profitable in the market, bring significant value to Himalaya’s stockholders, and leverage capital markets to execute its growth strategy, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and as that term is defined in the Private Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change at any time, and our actual results could differ materially from expected results. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this statement or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Himalaya’s business strategy described in this press release is subject to innumerable risks, most significantly, whether the Company is successful in securing adequate financing. No information in this press release should be construed in any form shape or manner as an indication of the Company’s future revenues, financial condition, or stock price, nor is it a solicitation for investment.

Investor Contact

Investor Relations

+1 347-323-9581

info@himalayatechnologies.com

Follow us on X @HMLAtech