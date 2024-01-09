The Wendys Company Overview and Analysis Report 2023: QSR Industry's Favorable Prospects Across Regions will Benefit Wendy's Expansion Plans

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wendys Company - Company Overview and Analysis, 2023 Update" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Wendys Company Company Overview and Analysis report key findings as of 29th September, 2023 based on market analysis and brand diversification by industry and geography.



The Wendy's Company (Wendy's) is a quick-service restaurant (QSR) which operates and franchises Wendy's restaurants worldwide. It specializes in burgers & sandwiches, sides, non-alcoholic beverages, and desserts. Wendy's is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio, the US. Wendy's has major presence in North America, which accounted for 98.6% of the company's overall sales in 2021.

The company has minor presence in Asia, Australasia, and Latin American regions. The analyst's thematic scorecard shows that Wendy's is placed at the seventh position in the food service thematic scorecard with a score of four in six themes which include easy & affordable, supply chain management, online food delivery, internet of things, social media, and future of work.



Scope

Wendy's generated the bulk of its revenue from North America in 2021

QSR industry's favorable prospects across regions will benefit Wendy's expansion plans

North America with strong CAGR forecast to offer growth prospects for the company

Wendy's sentiment score in May 2022 was the highest in the last three years

