American Urological Association Names New Assistant Secretary

BALTIMORE, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA) is pleased to announce Jaspreet S. Sandhu, MD, has been named by the Board of Directors as AUA Associate Secretary for the Asia and Australia region. Dr. Sandhu will begin his three-year term as Associate Secretary on June 1, 2024.

As Associate Secretary for this distinct geographic region, Dr. Sandhu will be responsible for shaping and executing the Association's international strategy, programming and activities within the Asia and Australia regions. By fully leveraging the AUA's global reach and tremendously respected influence worldwide, Dr. Sandhu will also assist in implementing the AUA's International Education Plan and identifying new opportunities with national and multi-national urological societies. Additionally, he will work to expand further relationships with key urologists and other regional strategic partners, take part in the AUA's Annual Meeting and contribute to articles, topic areas, and author suggestions to AUANews that reflect the value of AUA International Membership, AUA International Activities and the benefit of AUA’s International Programs to domestic members.

"Dr. Sandhu's impressive experience and established international connections make him the ideal candidate for this role," said AUA Secretary David Penson, MD. "The Board looks forward to partnering with someone with deep international roots to advance future collaborations and opportunities."

Born in India, Dr. Sandhu is an active member of the global urologic community and has been a member of the AUA since 2000. Dr. Sandhu is currently a board member of the New York Section of the AUA, serving as Treasurer-elect, and he recently served as the Senior Program Chair for the Section’s annual scientific meeting. Additionally, he has been involved in numerous AUA committees and programs, including the Audio Visual Committee, AUA/USI Academic Exchange Program, Education Council, Leadership Program and he was a chair of the AUA Practice Guidelines Committee. He has also been a reviewer for the Journal of Urology and multiple AUA guidelines.

“I’m very excited to serve the AUA in this role and look forward to strengthening our existing relationships, establishing new ones, and furthering the influence of the AUA in this very important and growing region,” said Dr. Sandhu.

Dr. Sandhu is an attending surgeon at the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and an associate professor at Weill Cornell Medical College in New York. He obtained his medical degree from Wake Forest University and completed his residency at Weill Cornell Medical College/New York Presbyterian Hospital. He has been an invited speaker, panel member, moderator or course director for over 200 events throughout his career and has contributed to content to over 100 peer-reviewed manuscripts, including for the Journal of Urology. Dr. Sandhu has also received multiple awards, including two from the AUA.

