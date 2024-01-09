Aviation Veteran Doug Crowther Joins Odyssey Aviation U.S. as President

-- Ken Allison named CEO of Odyssey --

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odyssey Aviation U.S. (“Odyssey”) today announced it expanded its management team, with aviation veteran Doug Crowther joining the firm as President. In addition, highly-tenured aviation executive Ken Allison was named CEO, and will focus on the strategic initiatives of the Fix Based Operators (FBO) network. Odyssey has a network of FBOs providing services to private aviation customers and air cargo operators, with locations in Florida (KISM), Michigan (KYIP) and Georgia (KSSI).

Crowther has decades of experience in the FBO industry and aviation services, mostly recently as Area Director for Air Service Hawaii and as General Manager for Ross Aviation (Hawaii). Earlier in his career, he served as Chief Operating Officer for Quantem FBO and as Vice President of Operations for Signature Flight Support.

“We are thrilled to have Doug join the team at Odyssey as we continue to focus on creating a boutique FBO business with the highest levels of customer service,” said Ken Allison, CEO of Odyssey Aviation United States. “An experienced aviation leader, Doug Crowther is an incredible addition to our team.”

Ken Allison, CEO of Odyssey Aviation United States, grew up with aviation in his blood. He and his partners opened their first FBO at the Chicago Midway International Airport in the 1980s. In 2015, he joined with longtime friends and aviation industry veterans, Sal Calvino and Blake Fish to create Odyssey Aviation U.S. Today, Sal Calvino continues with Odyssey Aviation U.S., as Chairman of the Board.

Sal Calvino added, “With Doug joining the terrific leadership team headed up by Ken Allison, Odyssey Aviation U.S. is strongly positioned for growth and expansion.”

According to Crowther, “I am enthused to join the team here, and this incredible opportunity to help build Odyssey Aviation, a firm well-regarded for its great service and aviation professionals. For private jet travelers and air cargo operators, we offer a range of services from our FBOs in Florida, Michigan, and Georgia.”

About Odyssey Aviation U.S.

Odyssey is a fixed-base operator (“FBO”) that provides aviation fuel, hangar rental, aircraft de-icing, and other services to private aviation customers and air cargo operators at the Kissimmee Gateway Airport in Kissimmee, FL (KISM); Willow Run Airport in Ypsilanti, MI (KYIP) and Golden Isles in Sea Island, GA (KSSI). For more information on Odyssey Aviation U.S., visit https://odysseyaviation.com/