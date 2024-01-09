Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Strategic Industry Report 2023: Market to Grow by Over $18.5 Billion to 2030 - Li-NMC Segment Set to Account for $14.9 Billion

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Market to Reach $23.6 Billion by 2030



The global market for Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The report highlights a significant shift toward building a circular economy, emphasizing the importance of using, reusing, and recycling resources in various industries. It specifically focuses on the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling sector, providing insights into the Global Key Competitors' Percentage Market Share in 2022 and categorizing their Competitive Market Presence as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (Li-NMC), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 22.8% CAGR and reach US$14.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the LIthium-iron Phosphate (lfp) segment is estimated at 19.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The indispensability of batteries in the 21st century is underlined, as they play a crucial role in modern life. The report acknowledges the need for batteries to become cleaner and more sustainable, given their widespread use. It also presents the global market outlook for batteries, projecting their growth in terms of market size for the years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028, and 2030.

A deeper dive into Lithium-Ion batteries is offered, explaining their significance in sustainability efforts and why lithium is at the core of these efforts. World brands are mentioned, and recent market activities are discussed to provide a comprehensive view of the Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market and its evolution in 2022 and beyond.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 25.5% CAGR



The Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 25.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 18.2% and 18.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 21.1% CAGR.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 419 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 21.4% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Fears Over Lithium Supply Shortages Juxtaposed With Robust Demand Projections Spurs Funding for Lithium Mining, Fueling Both Frenzied Expansion of Mining Activities & the Urgency for Recycling

Lithium Demand On an Upward Trajectory: Global Lithium Demand (In 1000 Metric Tons) for the Years 2022, 2024, 2026, 2028 and 2030

Opportunities Exist for Expansion of Lithium Production, But Doing So Will Attract Environmental Criticism in the Absence of Recycling: Lithium Reserves & Production (In 1000 Tons) in Major Countries as of the Year 2022

Here's How Lithium-Ion Impacts the Environment, Throwing the Spotlight On Recycling to Make Lithium Green

Stringent Government Guidelines Concerning Battery Waste Disposal to Encourage Global Li-ion Battery Recycling Initiatives

The Rise & Proliferation of Lithium Battery Technology Provides the Cornerstone for the Evolution of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Market for Prospects Li-ion Battery Recycling Runs in Parallel to the Demand Outlook for Li-ion Battery: Global Market for Li-ion Battery (In US$ Billion) for Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Growing Demand for Lithium-Ion Battery Technology in Energy Storage Bodes Well for Growth in the Market

Robust Demand for Battery Energy Storage Systems Opens a Parallel Downstream Market for Lithium Ion Batteries & Battery Recycling: Global Grid Scale Battery Storage Technologies Market (In US$ Billion) for Years 2022 2024, 2026 and 2028

Growing Market for Consumer Batteries Doubles the Pressure on Lithium Ion Battery Recycling

Healthy Demand for Smartphones Creates a Parallel Market for Lithium Ion Smartphone Battery: Global Shipments of Smartphones (in Million Units) for 2020 through 2025

The Coming Decade of EVs, as Governments' Weave Them Into the Decarbonization Goal, to Turbocharge Growth of Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling

Growing Lithium Ion Battery Demand & Production Against the Backdrop of Robust EV Sales Drives Interest in Lithium Ion Battery Recycling: Global EV Sales (In 000 Units) by Region for the Years 2021, 2023, 2025, & 2027

As EV Batteries Reach End-of-Life, Robust Recycling Infrastructure is Crucial for Long-Term Sustainability of EVs: Global Cumulative Capacity of Used EV Batteries (In GWh/Year) for the Period 2020 to 2025

With New Studies Revealing Recycled Lithium Batteries to Perform Better Than New Ones, the Focus on Recycling Gets a Sharper Business Edge

How EV Batteries Are Recycled? A Review

Innovations in Lithium-Ion Battery Recycling Amid Challenges Crucial for Future Market Growth

