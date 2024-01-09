Global Cereal Bars Market Report 2023: Market to Reach $23.2 Billion by 2028 from $14.9 Billion in 2022 - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cereal Bars Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global cereal bars market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 23.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% during 2023-2028.







Cereal bars are formulated using corn starch, biscuits, oats, rice, milk and edible adhesives and are fortified with vitamins, minerals and other essential nutrients. These bars are rich in iron, starch, fiber, proteins, antioxidants, phosphorus and potassium. They assist in increasing energy, managing weight, improving muscle mass, enhancing digestive health and strengthening bones.



Due to hectic lifestyles and changing dietary patterns, there is a rise in the demand for healthy and ready-to-eat (RTE) food products, such as cereal bars, that assist in maintaining a balanced diet. Moreover, the growing participation of individuals in physical activities is contributing to the market growth.

Furthermore, the rising health consciousness is escalating the demand for variants that are made using natural ingredients, such as coconuts, peas, almonds and creamy cocoa butter, and sunflower and chia seeds. The key players are also offering gluten and sugar-free, and non-genetically modified (non-GMO) variants with no additives and preservatives.

Besides this, the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak has increased the consumption of nutritious food products among individuals, such as cereal bars. However, the market players are unable to meet the escalating demand on account of lockdowns imposed by governments of several countries and disrupted supply chains. The market is anticipated to revive once lockdown restrictions are relaxed.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $14.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $23.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.7% Regions Covered Global

