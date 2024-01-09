Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Research Report 2023 - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts 2022-2028

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography market size reached US$ 1.5 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the analyst expects the market to reach US$ 2.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7% during 2023-2028.

The demand for endotherapy devices is increasing across the globe to investigate dysphagia, diarrhea, weight loss, heartburn, and stool blood.







Endoscopic Retrograde Cholangiopancreatography Market Trends:



The growing global population and the rising prevalence of various chronic gastrointestinal (GI) and incessant biliary medical disorders, including Barrett's disease, biliary, liver, Crohn's, inflammatory bowel, and peptic ulcer disease, and gastroesophageal reflux disorder (GERD), represent one of the key factors positively influencing the market.

In addition, the increasing occurrence of benign pancreas and liver tumors, especially among the geriatric population, along with the growing occurrence of cancer across the globe, is driving the market. In line with this, the expansion of hospitals and diagnostic centers is increasing the need for imaging techniques propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, rising investments by governments and healthcare organizations of various countries in advanced endoscopy devices and improve endoscopy research is strengthening the market growth. Apart from this, the shifting consumer preference toward minimally invasive surgeries for a speedy recovery and minimal pain and rising awareness about ERCP devices like sphincterotomes are offering a favorable market outlook.

Moreover, continuous improvements in healthcare infrastructure and a considerable rise in medical tourism are expected to propel market growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 144 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.6% Regions Covered Global

Competitive Landscape

Boston Scientific Corporation

CONMED Corporation

Cook Group Incorporated

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Hobbs Medical Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Medi-Globe GmbH

Medtronic plc

Olympus Corporation

Shaili Endoscopy

Steris Corporation

Telemed Systems Inc.

Key Market Segmentation



Breakup by Product:

Endoscope

Endotherapy Devices

Sphincterotomes

Lithotripter

Stents

Others

Visualization Systems

Energy Devices

Others

Breakup by Procedure:

Biliary Sphincterotomy

Biliary Stenting

Biliary Dialtation

Pancreatic Sphincterotomy

Pancreatic Duct Stenting

Pancreatic Duct Dilatation

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

