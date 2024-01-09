Konica Minolta Expands Relationship with OMNIA Partners

Ramsey, NJ, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) is pleased to announce a new, ten-year agreement with Group Purchasing Organization (GPO) OMNIA Partners. Building on the 25-year history of partnering with OMNIA Partners, Konica Minolta will offer an innovative suite of technology and services to members of OMNIA Partners Private Sector.

Offerings will include Konica Minolta’s entire line of award-winning bizhub® multifunction printers and Accurio® Production Systems, nationwide Managed IT Services and Intelligent Information Management (IIM) – with a focus on business process outsourcing (BPO), workflow automation and digital archiving services. The contract will also cover video solution services for physical security and safety of people and premises and managed print services to help businesses relieve costs related to all areas of print.

“Konica Minolta continues to benefit from this strategic alliance that began almost 25 years ago. The significant success of our relationship with OMNIA Partners is attributable to the combined efforts of the sales and executive teams of both organizations,” said Sam Errigo, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “With the support of OMNIA Partners, we look forward to continuing to provide a consultative approach to members with a focus on business transformation, coupled with the right technology to assist with the next wave of office efficiencies that drive the Intelligent Connected Workplace.”

“OMNIA Partners is proud to renew our relationship with Konica Minolta to drive efficiencies and enable our members to receive more overall value. We take pride in offering our members access to a broad array of industry leading suppliers and are excited to have Konica Minolta continue as part of our comprehensive portfolio,” said Todd Abner, President and CEO, OMNIA Partners. “With Konica Minolta‘s extensive technology and solutions, we know we are providing a unique opportunity for our members to embrace services critical to their business continuity and digital transformation.”

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series.

Sustainability also continues to be a key driver for the company. As such, Konica Minolta Inc. has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index for nine consecutive years and has spent six years on the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World list. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its accounts on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About OMNIA Partners

As the largest and most experienced group purchasing organization in America, OMNIA Partners empowers members with strategic sourcing capabilities while optimizing their procurement process. We’re committed to simplifying and enhancing procurement while improving efficiency. Finding cost-effective solutions that ensure the highest standard of quality is at the forefront of what we do. With a proven track record of success, OMNIA Partners relies on innovation and expertise to provide every benefit possible to the members we serve. For more information, please visit: www.omniapartners.com.

