Discover Alfa coin (ALFA) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of ALFA coin (ALFA) on its platform in the Innovation zone and the ALFA/USDT trading pair started trading at 2024-01-01 02:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit ALFA from 2023-12-31 02:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for ALFA are available from 2024-01-02 02:00 (UTC)

About ALFA ALFA is the ERC-20 token deployed on the Ethereum blockchain with a total supply of 16 million tokens. It is also the decentralized cryptocurrency empowering individuals to manage and transact securely with their financial assets, has achieved a significant milestone by being listed on XT.COM, a leading cryptocurrency exchange. The ALFA token serves as the fundamental unit of account within the ALFA ecosystem. ALFA is designed to offer increased security, scalability, and user-friendly experiences for its holders.

The ALFA token's utility spans various applications, primarily focusing on financial technology and sports industries, initially targeting cue sports such as billiards and snooker. The token's properties and usages encompass its role as a medium of exchange, serving as virtual crypto "fuel" for specific functions within the ALFA Network. Its primary function includes incentivizing community contributions, ensuring network integrity by providing staking rewards, and acting as transaction currency within the ecosystem. Other token utility for ALFA includes (but not limited to) entry fees for pools, billiards and cue-sports, pool betting, prizes, equipment purchases, online pool streaming, tickets, online betting, events, expos, and much more.



The ALFA token's role also extends to fostering an incentive-driven ecosystem by distributing rewards to users actively participating in maintaining and contributing to the ALFA Network. Its deployment on the Ethereum blockchain, following the ERC-20 standard, showcases its flexibility, efficiency, and adaptability, enabling secure and confidential transactions without third-party intermediaries. The token's listing on XT.COM signifies a pivotal step towards enhancing liquidity and accessibility, allowing users broader opportunities to engage with ALFA within the larger crypto community.

Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , expressed his thoughts about the listing of the ALFA token on the exchange, highlighting its significance in expanding the platform's offerings and catering to the diverse needs of their user base. In a statement regarding the ALFA token listing, Warin stated, "We are thrilled to onboard ALFA to our exchange, adding another innovative and promising cryptocurrency to our portfolio."

About ALFA ProjectThe project behind the ALFA token, known as "Alfa Coin," has set its sights on revolutionizing personal finance and empowering 300 million players worldwide. The project stands out for its self-funded and secure approach. Having founders that locked their entire 10 million coins for a significant period, our commitment to long-term stability and confidence in the project is evident. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the community's interests, ensuring that Alfa Coin's total market supply of 108 million remains robust and stable. To maintain and address market stability, ALFA introduced an initial liquidity of 4 million coins with subsequent releases occurring in batches of 100,000 coins through proof of stake production.

At its launch, Alfa Coin was listed at $1 per coin, fostering inclusive participation and organic growth without the need for an ICO or pre-sale. The platform offers a level playing field for both seasoned cryptocurrency users and newcomers, providing a seamless onboarding experience. Witness the evolution of the sport, powered by Alfa Coin's extensive real-world utility, catering to all facets of the billiards community's needs Alfa Coin aims to provide solutions to challenges such as high costs, slow transactions, and inaccessibility to segments of the population, including the estimated 1.7 billion individuals without legacy bank accounts. By leveraging decentralized platforms and reducing external interference, the project strives to offer a decentralized financial platform that caters to users' needs for availability, security, and minimal financial intermediation.

Website: alfacoin.io

Facebook: facebook.com/thealfacoin

Instagram: instagram.com/alfacoin.io

Twitter: twitter.com/thealfacoin

Discord: discord.com/invite/8JtwjvQRMv



About XT.COM Founded in 2018, XT.COM serves more than 7.8 million registered users, more than 1 million monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT.COM crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

Website: www.xt.com

Twitter: twitter.com/XTexchange

Telegram: t.me/XTsupport_EN



