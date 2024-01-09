National Security Expert Robert McCreary Joins Graphiant Advisory Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphiant, a provider of next-generation edge services, announced today the appointment of Robert McCreary to its advisory board. McCreary brings an invaluable depth of knowledge and expertise to Graphiant, given his distinguished career spanning several decades in government and national security.



"We're thrilled to welcome Robert to our advisory board," said Khalid Raza, CEO and Founder of Graphiant. "His extensive experience and unique perspective will undoubtedly strengthen our global strategic initiatives and help us navigate the complexities of our industry."

McCreary is a Special Advisor at Two Bear Capital and has worked with global leaders on various assignments spanning the Middle East, Africa, and Europe/Eurasia. His areas of expertise include national security/defense, cybersecurity, energy, appropriations, and policy.

His career includes serving as a former United States Presidential Appointee, Chief of Staff for the U.S. Department of Labor's Office of Federal Contract Compliance, and Chief of Staff in the United States Congress. He was also appointed to the United States Small Business Administration's Regulatory Fairness Board in 2020.

McCreary's experience extends to the private sector, having served on the advisory board of Rampart Aviation and as a partner at NEK Advanced Securities Group, both of which specialized in providing operational support, intelligence, and training to various U.S. government agencies.

About Graphiant

Graphiant is a Silicon Valley-based provider of next-generation edge services. Led by Khalid Raza, the co-founder of SDWAN pioneer Viptela, Graphiant has developed the Graphiant Network Edge, an “as-a-Service” solution that provides connectivity between the enterprise WAN, hybrid cloud, network edge, customers and partners. Graphiant’s Network Edge combines MPLS-like performance (guaranteed delivery and privacy) and Internet-class agility to enable network architects to build enterprise-grade networks at the speed of business. The company is funded by Sequoia Capital, Two Bear Capital & Atlantic Bridge. Learn more at www.graphiant.com.

