Discover THE Valkyrie (3ULL) Listing on XT.COM

Singapore, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of PLAYA3ULL GAMES(3ULL) on its platform in the innovation zone and the 3ULL/USDT trading pair has started trading at 2024-01-04 08:00 (UTC).





Users can deposit 3ULL for trading from 2024-01-03 08:00(UTC)

Withdrawals for 3ULL have been available from 2024-01-05 08:00 (UTC)

About 3ULL

3ULL is the native asset on the PLAYA3ULL GAMES Blockchain with a total supply of 50 billion coins. The 3ULL token stands as the intrinsic currency fueling the vibrant ecosystem of PLAYA3ULL GAMES. It functions as the native coin within the PLAYA3ULL GAMES blockchain, marking its distinct utility in powering all transactions across the diverse array of games created under the PLAYA3ULL umbrella. PLAYA3ULL GAMES leverages the 3ULL token as the primary gas coin, ensuring seamless and efficient transactions within its network. The network consists of 50,000 nodes integral to the ecosystem's functionality and security, distributing a total of 13,698,630 3ULL coins per day. Having an innovative and sustainable tokenomics structure, 3ULL token represents an essential pillar underpinning the entire gaming ecosystem.

The sustainable economic model of 3ULL involves a strategic coin distribution approach. Half of the daily coin release is evenly divided between node owners and operational allocation, sustaining ongoing developments and game procurement. As the network expands with an increasing number of nodes, the rewards for node owners adjust proportionally, ensuring a balanced ecosystem. The mechanism of coin burning plays a pivotal role in enhancing the token's longevity and value. Through deliberate token burns at specific addresses, including measures to extend node rewards without altering the cap and permanent burns to reduce the overall token supply, the project ensures a controlled and sustainable tokenomic model.

"Listing the 3ULL token on XT.com marks a significant milestone for both the cryptocurrency and gaming industries," remarked Albin Warin , CEO of XT.COM , emphasizing the innovative fusion of decentralized gaming and sustainable tokenomics represented by the 3ULL token within the PLAYA3ULL GAMES ecosystem.

About PLAYA3ULL GAMESPLAYA3ULL GAMES emerges as a trailblazing initiative gaining substantial traction within the crypto gaming landscape, positioning itself as a commendable addition to the XT.com exchange. The project's core strength lies in its holistic approach towards decentralized gaming, marked by innovative elements like the PLAYA3ULL MAINNET.

At the heart of this pioneering initiative lies the PLAYA3ULL MAINNET, a bespoke blockchain platform intricately designed to support decentralized gaming experiences. Built atop an Avalanche Subnet foundation, it guarantees essential attributes of security, scalability, and rapid transaction capabilities, catering specifically to the unique demands of gaming applications.

The ecosystem's robustness is further augmented by the Master Node Network, a critical infrastructure component responsible for decentralized blockchain indexing, querying, and InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) storage. This network seamlessly integrates with its blockchain, facilitating efficient data storage and retrieval, thereby ensuring a smooth and immersive gaming experience.

The PLAYA3ULL GAMES ecosystem also encompasses a user-friendly dApp, acting as a centralized hub for engaging with blockchains. Here, users can partake in diverse activities ranging from purchasing nodes and claiming rewards to minting NFTs and participating in engaging events, promising a multifaceted and dynamic user experience.

