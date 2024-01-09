Lawsuit Notice: Investors who lost money with Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR).

On November 27, 2023, a lawsuit was filed by an investor in NYSE: FSR shares against Fisker Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose to investors that Fisker had a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting, that Fisker had incorrectly accounted for certain costs, that as a result the Company was likely to delay filing its quarterly report, that Fisker’s infrastructure was limiting its ability to deliver its production, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

