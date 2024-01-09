Villages Of Apex Hosts “Mitten Tree” To Provide Those In Need With Cold Weather Clothing

RALEIGH, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa H.R.W. Management (HRW), a leading provider of community management services throughout the greater Raleigh, Fayetteville, and East Coast areas of North Carolina, recently teamed up with their community partner, the Villages of Apex, to stage a “Mitten Tree” clothing drive to benefit local families in distress. Throughout the month of December homeowners donated mittens, hats, scarfs, and blankets to help ensure that the less fortunate, especially children, are able to remain warm during the winter months. All the items were then donated to Inter-Faith Council for Social Services (IFC) for distribution.

Founded in 1963, Inter-Faith Council for Social Service is the largest provider of social safety net services in Orange County. More than five decades later, the organization continues its mission to confront the causes and respond to the effects of poverty in the local community. With a network of 6,000 members, residents, volunteers, and donors IFC is the primary non-profit provider of social safety net services in Orange County and the only provider of shelter services. To learn more about how you can donate or volunteer, please visit https://www.ifcweb.org/.

