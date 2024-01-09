|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 9.1.2024
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 9.1.2024
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|9.1.2024
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|900
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|19.1693
|EUR
|Total cost
|17,252.37
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 19 600 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 9.1.2024
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment