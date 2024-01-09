United States Mint and Royal Mint Announce Collaborative Design

Washington, DC, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United States Mint and The Royal Mint today announced the collaborative design created by both mints’ Chief Engravers for the 2024 Liberty & Britannia Program.

Following a successful joint project in 2021 featuring the 400th Anniversary of the Mayflower Voyage coins and medals, the United States Mint and The Royal Mint are working together once again on a different type of project. This one features a unique design collaboration between the Chief Engravers of two of the world’s largest and oldest Mints. The collaborative design features Liberty and Britannia, two historical themes featured on many coins over the years, but never together on one unified design. American Liberty, historically represented by a woman in her many variations, represents that bedrock value that is so important to Americans. She has appeared on U.S. coinage since the early years of the Nation. Britannia, a staple on British coinage since the late 1600s, has long been the national personification of Britain. Often a symbol of maritime power, this allegorical image has come to be a symbol of national pride and unity.

The United States and the United Kingdom have long shared a close relationship, based on common values and ideals. In this project, these two historic Mints have come together in a groundbreaking creative partnership, featuring the talent and skills of each mint’s Chief Engraver to produce a design unifying Liberty and Britannia on one design. The United States Mint Chief Engraver, Joseph Menna, and The Royal Mint Chief Engraver, Gordon Summers, have created a stunning design, celebrating the harmony of the figures while giving each equal prominence in the design.

The design features allegorical Liberty and Britannia depicted in stoic profile portraits featuring complementary and balancing elements suggestive of the faces on a playing card. Their appearance identifies each figure; Liberty carries a torch and is adorned with stars, while Britannia wields a trident and wears a Corinthian helmet. Inscriptions will be appropriate for each nation.

“This has been an extraordinary opportunity for the United States Mint,” said United States Mint Director Ventris C. Gibson. “This occasion marks the first time that the Chief Engravers of both mints have collaborated on a single design. The combination of their artistic talents has resulted in a truly unique design that will surely be a collecting standout. Our hope is that this project expands the reach of both mints and leads to more opportunities for growth between our institutions.”

Nicola Howell, Chief Commercial Officer at The Royal Mint, comments: “I am delighted that our two great institutions have collaborated on this project, resulting in such an exquisite design, and making numismatic history by collaborating on a reverse design for the first time. The combined expertise of our Chief Engravers has resulted in something very special for customers across the world. Further to the design, the product available from The Royal Mint will be across both commemorative and bullion, offering customers the option to purchase a stunning collectable as well as offering an investment opportunity. As The Royal Mint grows its prominence in the U.S., this is an ideal opportunity for us to embrace the wants and needs of our international customers as we work with our counterpart across the Atlantic.” The United States Mint and The Royal Mint will each utilize this design on products that will be available in 2024. Find more information about products from the United States Mint here and The Royal Mint here.





About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.





About The Royal Mint

The Royal Mint has an unbroken history of minting British coinage dating back over 1,100 years. Based in the Tower of London for over 500 years, by 1812 The Royal Mint had moved out of the Tower to premises on London’s Tower Hill. In 1967, the building of a new Royal Mint began on its current site in South Wales, U.K., to accommodate the minting of U.K. decimal coinage. Today, The Royal Mint is the world’s largest export mint, supplying coins to the U.K. and overseas countries. The Royal Mint has also diversified into a number of other complementary businesses, building on the values that have been at the heart of the organization throughout its history – authenticity, security, precious metals, craftsmanship, and design.

ADDITIONAL RESOURCES:

Visit https://www.usmint.gov/about for information about the United States Mint.

Visit https://www.royalmint.com/discover/ for information about The Royal Mint.

Visit and subscribe to the United States Mint’s YouTube channel to view videos about the United States Mint.

Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/email-signup to subscribe to United States Mint electronic product notifications, news releases, public statements, and our monthly educational newsletter, Lessons That Make Cents .

. Contact information for The Royal Mint: 0845 600 5018, Press.office@royalmint.com

# # #

United States Mint – Connecting America through Coins

Attachment