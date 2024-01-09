Nexity: Half-year liquidity contract statement

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT Paris, 9 January 2023, 5.45pm CEST

HALF-YEAR LIQUIDITY CONTRACT STATEMENT AT 31 DECEMBER 2023

Under the liquidity contract signed between NEXITY and BNP Paribas, the following assets were booked to the liquidity account at 31 December 2023:

231,888 Nexity shares,

€1,207,667.

In the second half of 2023, a total of:

354,152 shares were purchased for €5,233,354 (1,622 transactions).

307,976 shares were sold for €4,502,820 (1,857 transactions).

As a reminder:

On the previous half-year statement on 30 June 2023, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 186,202 Nexity shares

€1,910,596

In the first half of 2023, a total of: 331,240 shares were purchased for €7,888,945 (1,795 transactions).

266.124 shares were sold for €6,522,470 (1,990 transactions).

On 1 July 2021, implementation date of the AMF decision 2021-01 of 22 June 2021, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 96,267 Nexity shares

€3,855,967

On 6 January 2021, starting date of interventions, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account: 116,892 Nexity shares

€2,887,803

Nexity is listed on the SRD and Compartment A of Euronext

Member of the Indices: SBF80, SBF120, CACMid60, CAC Mid & Small and CAC All Tradable

Mnemo: NXI - Reuters Code: NXI.PA - Bloomberg Code: NXI FP

ISIN Code: FR0010112524

