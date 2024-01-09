Kering: Departure of Tidjane Thiam from Kering's Board of Directors

Press release - Departure of Tidjane Thiam from Kering's Board of Directors 09 01 2024

January 9, 2024

DEPARTURE OF TIDJANE THIAM FROM

KERING'S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

In order to have the necessary time to devote to his political commitments, Tidjane Thiam, elected President of the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast last December 22nd, submitted his resignation from his position as Director to the Chairman of Kering’s Board of Directors. Tidjane Thiam was an independent Director since June 16th, 2020, and Chair of the Audit Committee. He was also a member of the Remuneration Committee.

On his own behalf and on behalf of the Board of Directors, François-Henri Pinault warmly thanks Tidjane Thiam for his involvement and his contribution to the Board’s activities, and notably as Chair of the Audit Committee.

The Appointments and Governance Committee will consider his replacement and launch a succession process in the coming weeks.

As it stands, the composition of the Committees remains unchanged and will be reviewed at the time of a future appointment.

