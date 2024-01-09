Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

Correction to the announcement made at 15:23 on 09/01/2024 (NAV announcement): The RNS did not include the ex-dividend price. All other information was correct:

9 January 2024

HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC

NAV announcement

As at close of business on 5 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 46.70 pence.

NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 45.20 pence.

