Correction: Net Asset Value(s)

Correction to the announcement made at 15:23 on 09/01/2024 (NAV announcement): The RNS did not include the ex-dividend price. All other information was correct:
9 January 2024
HARGREAVE HALE AIM VCT PLC
NAV announcement
As at close of business on 5 January 2024, the unaudited Net Asset Value (NAV) for Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc was as follows:
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Cum Dividend – 46.70 pence.
NAV per Ordinary share of 1p Ex-Dividend – 45.20 pence.
END
For further information, please contact:
|JTC (UK) Limited
Susan Fadil
Uloma Adighibe
|HHV.CoSec@jtcgroup.com
+44 203 893 1005
+44 203 832 3877
LEI: 213800LRYA19A69SIT31