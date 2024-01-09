CEGEDIM

Public limited company with boards of directors with a capital of € 13 336 506,43 Registered office: 137, rue d’Aguesseau 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt

350 422 622 R.C.S. on the Nanterre Trade and Companies Register

Paris, January 1st 2024

Half-year liquidity contract statement for CEGEDIM

Under the liquidity contract entered into between CEGEDIM and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2023:

15,462 shares





- € 10,992.62

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 554

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 401

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 28,498 shares for € 551,072.84

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 23,528 shares for € 453,158.46

As a reminder :

the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2023 on the liquidity account:





10,492 shares





- € 108,236.47

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 503

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 365

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 22,862 shares for € 422,824.83

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 26,556 shares for € 491,634.47

the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:





0 shares





- € 250,000.00

The implementation of this report is carried out in accordance with AMF Decision N°2021-01 of June 22nd 2021 renewing the implementation of liquidity contracts for shares as an accepted market practice.

Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 554 28,498 551,072.84 401 23,528 453,158.46 07/03/2023 3 320 6,780.80 1 120 2,592.00 07/05/2023 3 241 5,109.20 7 581 12,758.76 07/06/2023 - - - 4 210 4,722.90 07/07/2023 10 630 14,294.70 - - - 07/11/2023 2 200 4,480.00 1 120 2,712.00 07/12/2023 1 120 2,676.00 - - - 07/13/2023 2 20 444.40 5 101 2,272.50 07/14/2023 6 101 2,231.09 - - - 07/17/2023 2 151 3,322.00 - - - 07/18/2023 4 269 5,874.96 - - - 07/19/2023 2 89 1,940.20 2 101 2,222.00 07/20/2023 1 32 697.60 - - - 07/21/2023 1 1 21.95 2 101 2,222.00 07/24/2023 8 540 11,799.00 3 238 5,228.86 07/25/2023 6 251 5,471.80 6 263 5,780.74 07/26/2023 2 121 2,637.80 4 101 2,211.90 07/27/2023 10 205 4,479.25 5 301 6,622.00 07/28/2023 6 656 14,340.16 7 437 9,605.26 07/31/2023 3 420 9,030.00 - - - 08/01/2023 3 122 2,635.20 5 241 5,217.65 08/02/2023 6 629 13,416.57 2 6 130.80 08/03/2023 6 420 8,794.80 6 600 12,702.00 08/04/2023 6 500 10,420.00 5 401 8,392.93 08/07/2023 1 100 2,100.00 6 148 3,122.80 08/08/2023 7 500 10,480.00 4 151 3,195.16 08/09/2023 5 320 6,611.20 4 235 4,878.60 08/10/2023 3 200 4,150.00 6 365 7,632.15 08/11/2023 3 134 2,811.32 6 301 6,351.10 08/15/2023 3 168 3,521.28 1 1 21.05 08/16/2023 4 246 5,121.72 - - - 08/17/2023 5 500 10,370.00 - - - 08/18/2023 7 627 12,753.18 3 121 2,504.70 08/21/2023 4 201 4,070.25 5 451 9,313.15 08/22/2023 9 530 10,875.60 - - - 08/23/2023 6 201 4,110.45 3 17 350.03 08/24/2023 2 81 1,660.50 3 185 3,811.00 08/25/2023 5 53 1,097.10 2 201 4,180.80 08/28/2023 1 48 988.80 1 150 3,120.00 08/29/2023 6 230 4,701.20 4 700 14,602.00 08/30/2023 10 516 10,479.96 2 3 62.10 08/31/2023 5 301 6,044.08 3 201 4,080.30 09/01/2023 3 201 4,080.30 2 201 4,120.50 09/04/2023 1 1 20.20 - - - 09/05/2023 3 300 6,090.00 1 200 4,100.00 09/06/2023 - - - 6 390 7,948.20 09/07/2023 5 100 2,030.00 - - - 09/08/2023 8 202 4,090.50 1 1 20.30 09/11/2023 4 300 6,009.00 - - - 09/13/2023 8 429 8,464.17 1 1 19.98 09/14/2023 2 178 3,501.26 - - -





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 554 28,498 551,072.84 401 23,528 453,158.46 09/15/2023 4 151 2,985.27 1 1 20.00 09/18/2023 4 51 991.44 1 1 19.50 09/19/2023 1 1 19.48 1 1 19.48 09/20/2023 - - - 7 700 13,643.00 09/21/2023 19 1,100 20,174.00 2 600 11,052.00 09/22/2023 2 150 2,695.50 1 1 19.50 09/25/2023 - - - 6 300 5,442.00 09/26/2023 5 102 1,827.84 7 550 9,949.50 09/27/2023 1 49 862.40 6 351 6,296.94 09/28/2023 5 301 5,348.77 2 151 2,733.10 09/29/2023 - - - 7 1,570 28,872.30 10/02/2023 - - - 12 400 7,452.00 10/03/2023 5 420 7,602.00 4 320 5,923.20 10/04/2023 3 201 3,607.95 1 1 18.02 10/05/2023 7 294 5,233.20 5 241 4,362.10 10/06/2023 11 521 9,409.26 3 241 4,458.50 10/09/2023 10 358 6,261.42 6 100 1,790.00 10/10/2023 3 239 4,170.55 3 100 1,800.00 10/11/2023 2 101 1,777.60 9 483 8,679.51 10/12/2023 21 940 16,572.20 - - - 10/13/2023 8 399 6,826.89 1 1 17.60 10/16/2023 - - - 6 969 17,015.64 10/17/2023 3 201 3,477.30 1 1 17.50 10/18/2023 8 300 5,091.00 10 1,050 18,438.00 10/19/2023 4 101 1,797.80 5 201 3,646.14 10/20/2023 10 401 7,141.81 1 1 18.18 10/23/2023 13 601 10,499.47 - - - 10/24/2023 10 350 6,055.00 7 301 5,228.37 10/25/2023 8 501 8,627.22 7 201 3,475.29 10/26/2023 3 189 3,260.25 6 146 2,525.80 10/27/2023 6 300 5,241.00 15 705 12,372.75 10/30/2023 9 511 8,830.08 4 155 2,734.20 10/31/2023 1 76 1,292.00 3 15 258.00 11/01/2023 7 250 4,252.50 3 96 1,651.20 11/02/2023 2 96 1,641.60 4 285 4,973.25 11/03/2023 1 83 1,452.50 6 382 6,845.44 11/06/2023 - - - 9 536 9,851.68 11/07/2023 10 601 10,968.25 5 301 5,538.40 11/08/2023 5 200 3,650.00 1 100 1,850.00 11/09/2023 4 191 3,504.85 1 1 18.50 11/10/2023 3 101 1,858.40 1 1 18.42 11/13/2023 - - - 1 120 2,220.00 11/14/2023 7 74 1,357.16 1 1 18.48 11/15/2023 2 69 1,255.80 4 400 7,432.00 11/16/2023 1 1 18.56 3 301 5,619.67 11/17/2023 4 241 4,518.75 5 351 6,665.49 11/20/2023 1 100 1,900.00 6 400 7,740.00 11/21/2023 9 580 10,892.40 - - - 11/22/2023 - - - 1 1 19.00 11/23/2023 1 1 18.64 3 87 1,635.60





Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume

in EUR Number of executions Number of

shares Traded volume

in EUR Total 554 28,498.84 551,072.84 401 23,528 453,158.46 11/24/2023 - - - 10 346 6,560.16 11/27/2023 1 1 19.20 5 220 4,228.40 11/28/2023 - - - 2 221 4,311.71 11/29/2023 1 100 1,940.00 - - - 11/30/2023 5 200 3,850.00 - - - 12/01/2023 7 321 6,073.32 3 121 2,335.30 12/04/2023 2 101 1,908.90 1 1 18.98 12/05/2023 7 407 7,631.25 3 15 284.85 12/06/2023 8 401 7,518.75 1 1 18.94 12/07/2023 11 301 5,589.57 2 24 455.76 12/08/2023 13 361 6,609.91 4 94 1,739.00 12/11/2023 10 700 12,817.00 9 380 7,068.00 12/12/2023 7 401 7,197.95 5 178 3,264.52 12/13/2023 5 200 3,570.00 14 300 5,385.00 12/14/2023 6 199 3,552.15 3 201 3,607.95 12/15/2023 4 103 1,854.00 1 1 18.00 12/18/2023 4 299 5,292.30 - - - 12/19/2023 3 100 1,768.00 - - - 12/20/2023 1 50 875.00 - - - 12/21/2023 2 50 890.00 - - - 12/22/2023 1 1 17.88 3 201 3,597.90 12/27/2023 - - - 1 20 358.80 12/28/2023 - - - 1 38 681.72

