TNDC Awarded Certificate of Recognition (COR) Underscoring Commitment to Workplace Health and Safety

DEASE LAKE, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) is pleased to announce it has been awarded a Certificate of Recognition (COR) from WorkSafeBC, reinforcing its commitment to protecting workers and maintaining a progressive safety culture.



COR is a voluntary employer certification program intended to motivate employers to take a proactive role in occupational health and safety. The COR program recognizes and rewards employers who go beyond the current legal requirements, implement an effective occupational health and safety management system (OHSMS), and pass a certification audit to the standards set out by the WorkSafeBC Board.

Over the past 18 months TNDC has been aligning its health and safety practices, processes and procedures with the 14 Elements of COR, as outlined by the BC Construction Safety Alliance – the certifying partner for WorkSafeBC. Certification is conducted by an independent external auditor using three verification techniques: documentation, observations and interviews. TNDC’s COR Health & Safety Audit was held in October 2023.

“The health and safety of our employees and those we work with is TNDC’s top priority. Becoming COR certified is an important strategy to support our goal that everyone goes home safe, while driving TNDC’s strategic growth. Successfully achieving COR – under the leadership of Nick Naugle, TNDC’s Director of Health, Safety & Environment – is a major milestone that will bring significant benefits to our business and reputation, including enhancing TNDC’s competitiveness as a socially responsible Tier 1 mining services provider and employer of choice.” Bruce Gordichuk, President of Construction and Interim Chief Executive Officer.

ABOUT TNDC

Tahltan Nation Development Corporation (TNDC) – the business arm of the Tahltan Nation – is owned by its shareholders – Iskut Band, Tahltan Band and Tahltan Central Government. TNDC was founded in 1985 by visionary, progressive Tahltan leaders who wanted to ensure the Tahltan Nation benefit from the economic activities and development occurring within Tahltan Territory and to provide employment, training, and contracting opportunities to Tahltan members. From its roots in residential construction, TNDC’s services have expanded to heavy construction, earthworks, camp services, air support, aviation, forestry, transportation, and fibre-optic communications services. To learn more, visit www.tndc.ca