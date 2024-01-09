Believe: Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital at the end of December 2023

Information relative au nombre total de droits de vote et d’actions composant le capital social
à fin décembre 2023
Information relating to the total number of voting rights and shares making up the share capital
at the end of December 2023
Conformément à l’article R. 22-10-23 du Code de commerce
In accordance with Article R. 22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code
Place de cotation : NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist B
Code ISIN : FR0014003FE9
|Date d’arrêté des informations
Declaration date
|Nombre total d’actions composant le capital social
Total number of shares in the share capital
|Nombre total de droits de vote
Total number of voting rights
|31 décembre 2023
December 31, 2023
|97 086 350
|Nombre théorique des droits de vote (1)
Number of theoretical voting rights(1)
155 219 948
|Nombre de droits de vote réels (2)
Effective number of voting rights(2)
155 115 436
(1) Conformément à l'article 223-11 du Règlement Général de l'AMF, le nombre total de droits de vote théoriques est calculé sur la base de l’ensemble des actions auxquelles sont attachés des droits de vote, y compris les actions privées de droit de vote. / In accordance with Article 223-11 of the AMF General Regulation, the total number of theoretical voting rights is calculated on the basis of all shares with voting rights attached, including those stripped of voting rights.
(2) Nombre de droits de vote réels : nombre de droits de vote après déduction des actions d’autocontrôle privées de droit de vote / Effective number of voting rights: number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights attached to shares) – shares without voting right
