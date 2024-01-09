postPerspective Hires Post Industry Veteran Alyssa Heater

LOS ANGELES and NEW YORK, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- postPerspective, an online magazine targeting the production and post industries, has added its newest team member, Alyssa Heater, who joins as Sales and Business Development Manager. Previously, Heater worked at Technicolor and then Streamland Media, where she was Marketing Manager.



Heater has been working in the entertainment industry for over a decade. Upon graduating from UC Santa Cruz with a degree in film and digital media, Heater moved to Los Angeles to pursue a career in the industry. She landed at Laser Pacific and then moved on to producing, marketing and sales roles at Technicolor and Streamland and its subsequent brands.

Most recently, she led marketing strategy and branding for Picture Shop, Formosa Group, Ghost VFX and Picture Head under the Streamland Media umbrella. This included artist engagement, partnerships, events and trade shows, PR, social media and beyond. Moonlighting as a writer, she has interviewed many renowned artists and creatives across film, TV, commercials, shorts and more.

Heater will be responsible for nourishing and growing partnerships, building the postPerspective brand and expanding its reach.

“Alyssa and I worked together for years, collaborating on user/artist stories while she was at Technicolor and then Streamland,” says postPerspective’s Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Randi Altman. “She was always so professional, talented and upbeat, so when she became available for writing last year, I jumped at the chance to work with her again. Then, when a full-time spot opened within postPerspective for sales and business development, it was clear she was the perfect choice.”

“I am excited to officially join postPerspective and work alongside Randi and the rest of the team to build the publication stronger than ever before,” says Heater. “I look forward to engaging with new faces as well as many familiar ones and helping amplify the talented artists and technologists within the post side of the entertainment industry.”

When not working, Heater can be found front row at heavy metal shows or remodeling her cabin in the San Gabriel Mountains. She lives with her family in Southern California.

postPerspective (www.postperspective.com) celebrated its 10th anniversary in 2023 and continues to offer the best in coverage of all things production and post.

PR Link: www.postperspective.com/240109-postPerspective-Alyssa_Heater.docx

Photo: www.postperspective.com/postPerspective-AlyssaHeater.jpg

Alyssa Heater, Sales and Business Development Manager, postPerspective