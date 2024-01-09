Joe Parent, Head of Learning for Fierce, Inc, Talks with Edward J. Beltran, of Pulse Experience Podcast

Beverly Hills, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Joe Parent, Head of Learning for Fierce, Inc with Seattle, Wash.-based leading podcaster and Pulse by Fierce CEO Edward J. Beltran discuss the Pulse app's ability to lower stress levels and increase productivity by helping coachees achieve intimacy, clear communication, and healthy boundaries.

In this episode, Parent and Beltran discuss resilience in the high-stress public safety sector. Despite his use of self-management strategies, Partner's coachee found his stress levels spiking at an unexpected time: in the middle of the night.

This data, collected by the Pulse app, helped Partner and his coachee identify micro and macro stressors, "fast-forwarding" the conversation. Together, they uncovered two sources of misplaced stress: the pressure the coachee felt to train recruits adequately and his anxiety about his colleagues' perception of him.

In addition to misplaced stress, the coachee was struggling with fatigue. "As a husband, father, firefighter, and trainer, he didn't have a lot of time for himself," Partner says. As a result, the coachee found himself on social media in the evenings, which seemed to be negatively impacting his sleep patterns. With Partner's help, the coachee was able to "tap into self-commitment" by focusing on creating better sleep habits, ultimately working towards his long-term goal of living a long, healthy life post-retirement.





Listen to the full podcast interview by Edward J. Beltran with Joe Parent on your favorite podcast channel.

In this podcast, the host covers:

What coping strategies do people with high-stress public safety jobs use?

How can misplaced stress impact our sleep/overall wellness?

How can the Pulse app help self-aware people uncover misplaced stress?

Why is cultivating resilience so important for people in the public safety sector, and how can the "three Cs" help build it?





About the Podcast Guest

