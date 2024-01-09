Global In Situ Hybridization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 - A $2.55 Billion Market by 2030, Technologies Empowering Personalized Treatment and COVID-19 Research

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In Situ Hybridization Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (FISH, CISH), Probe Type (DNA, RNA), Product (Instrument, Consumables & Accessories, Software, Services), Application, End-use, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global in situ hybridization market size is expected to reach USD 2.55 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Situ Hybridization (ISH) is extensively utilized for research and clinical applications of diagnostics. ISH is a popular approach among researchers as it aids in determining the relationship between the distribution of specific nucleic acids and the target gene protein products. Hence, expanding the scope of ISH in applications is accelerating and leading to further research.







The increasing awareness about ISH techniques and their usage encourages researchers to employ the techniques for various applications. For instance, the CEO of MultiplexDX stated in an interview with Elsevier that FISH technology can contribute breakthrough information for early drug development and personalized treatment. A growing number of people in developed countries are opting for personalized treatment owing to an increase in awareness, thus boosting market demand.



Furthermore, reimbursement schemes being made available in developed economies have led to an increase in demand for this diagnosis. The demand continues to increase as the majority of the public can now afford it due to the recent expansion through insurance coverage. For instance, Medicare is the largest market player in the U.S., which provides care for those aged 65 years and above, irrespective of their income and medical history.



Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand side showcased a positive impact on the ISH market as various researchers employed the technique on COVID-19-infected cells. Research published in July 2020, considered 8 autopsy lungs, 10 kidney biopsies, and 1 placenta from COVID-19-infected patients with ISH assay and RNA probes.



COVID-19 positive results showed in all 8 lungs and the placenta by ISH, but not in the kidney samples. The assay showcases a sensitive and specific technique for detecting the virus from tissue samples. Similarly, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., introduced RNAscope technology to support COVID-19 research.



The growing strategic initiatives by the companies are anticipated to boost the ISH market growth. Key players are introducing novel products in the market to strengthen their portfolios. For instance, in March 2021, F. Hoffmann-La Roche launched DISCOVERY Green HRP chromogen detection kit to expand the multiplexing capability of in situ hybridization and immunohistochemistry.



On the other hand, molecular diagnostics renders accurate & effective results and has indispensable applications in the field of diagnosis. However, the high manufacturing cost of FISH assays and the high amount of capital required for specialized assembly plants & maintenance of instruments used in FISH imaging are likely to limit revenue generation.



In Situ Hybridization Market Report Highlights

By technology, the CISH segment is projected to expand at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Since the reagents used in CISH are more stable, the sample can be stored for a longer duration and can be examined multiple times

By probe, the DNA segment is anticipated to have the fastest growth rate during the forecast period. Owing to the increasing incidence of diseases associated with chromosomal aberrations, such as genetic abnormalities and cancer

By product, the services segment is anticipated to have the fastest-growing CAGR between 2024 to 2030. Increasing outsourcing to ensure high adherence to quality standards and improve operational functionalities contributes to the lucrative growth.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.55 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope

3.1. Market Segmentation and Scope

3.2. Market Lineage Outlook

3.2.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.2.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.3. Market Trends and Outlook

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Rising Prevalence of Target Disorders

3.4.2. Technological Advancement In the Field of In Vitro Diagnostics

3.4.3. Increasing R&D Investments In In Vitro Diagnostics

3.5. Market Restraint Analysis

3.5.1. High Cost of ISH

3.5.2. Presence of An Ambiguous Regulatory Framework

3.6. Penetration and Growth Prospect Mapping 2023

3.7. Business Environment Analysis



Chapter 4. Technology Business Analysis

4.1. In Situ Hybridization Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

4.2. FISH

4.3. CISH



Chapter 5. Probe Business Analysis

5.1. In Situ Hybridization Market: Site Movement Analysis

5.2. DNA

5.3. RNA



Chapter 6. Product Business Analysis

6.1. In Situ Hybridization Market: Site Movement Analysis

6.2. Instruments

6.3. Consumables & Accessories

6.4. Software

6.5. Services



Chapter 7. Application Business Analysis

7.1. In Situ Hybridization Market: Product Type Movement Analysis

7.2. Cancer

7.3. Cytogenetics

7.4. Developmental Biology

7.5. Infectious Diseases

7.6. Others



Chapter 8. End-use Business Analysis

8.1. In Situ Hybridization Market: End-use Movement Analysis

8.2. Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

8.3. CROs

8.4. Academic & Research Institutes

8.5. Others



Chapter 9. Regional Business Analysis

9.1. In Situ Hybridization Market Share By Region, 2023 & 2030

9.2. North America

9.3. Europe

9.4. Asia-Pacific

9.5. Latin America

9.6. MEA

Chapter 10. Competitive Landscape

10.1. Company Categorization

10.2. Strategy Mapping

10.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

10.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

10.5. Company Profiles

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

BioView

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Merck KGaA

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Oxford Gene Technology IP

LEICA Biosystems Nussloch

Neogenomics Laboratories

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5qxchd

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment