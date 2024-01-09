Meriwest Credit Union Names Banking Veteran Chad Maze as New Chief Operating Officer

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meriwest Credit Union announces the appointment of Chad Maze as Chief Operating Officer of the credit union. In this role, Chad will spearhead all member-centric functions, including retail banking, contact centers, marketing, community development, business development, wealth management, mortgage, and commercial lending.



Chad brings over 30 years of experience in retail banking, wealth management, and lending within the credit union and banking industries. He joins Meriwest Credit Union from Ohio where he served as Chief Operating Officer for a large, community focused credit union. Chad has also held prominent roles in retail banking, lending, wealth management and strategy leadership at some of the US’s largest financial institutions. Chad holds a Master of Business Administration and a bachelor's degree in business administration from Arizona State University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Chad with his wealth of knowledge and expertise to our team," said Lisa Pesta, Chief Executive Officer of Meriwest Credit Union. "His passion for the industry is evident, and I am confident that his contributions will be instrumental as we work together to serve our community, deliver best-in-class financial services, and exceed member expectations."

“It’s quite an honor to be selected to join one of the best credit union teams around,” said Chad Maze, Chief Operating Officer. “I look forward to working with this talented Meriwest team to continue delivering an advice-based, member experience.”

Chad Maze's appointment as the new Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer highlights Meriwest Credit Union's commitment to strengthening its leadership team and enhancing its member-focused operations. With his diverse background and track record of success, Chad will play a pivotal role in driving strategic initiatives that promote growth, innovation, and exceptional member experiences.

About Meriwest Credit Union

Founded in San Jose, California on May 5, 1961, Meriwest Credit Union, one of Silicon Valley’s largest and most established financial institutions, provides proactive, personal, convenient, and innovative financial services to over 80,000 families and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and Pima County, Arizona. Meriwest, with assets in excess of $2.3 billion, offers a wide array of personal banking, business banking, and wealth advisory products and services to members. The credit union was voted ‘Best Credit Union in Silicon Valley’ in the Mercury News’ 21st Annual ‘Readers’ Choice Awards’, ‘America’s Best Small Employers’ by Forbes Magazine in 2023, and a “Best Place to Work” by the Silicon Valley Business Journal 2020 through 2023. More information can be found at www.meriwest.com.

Contact:

Helen Grays-Jones

Meriwest Credit Union

Community Relations Manager

Direct Line: 408-365-6328

hgrays@meriwest.com