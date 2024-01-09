Conifer Realty, LLC and CPP Announce Rehabilitation and Preservation of Andrews Terrace in Rochester, New York

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conifer Realty, LLC (Conifer), a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities, and Community Preservation Partners (CPP), a mission-driven affordable housing preservation developer, have announced the planned renovation of Andrews Terrace, an iconic 526-apartment building complex on Rochester’s waterfront for senior (62+) and disabled residents (and their families). This is the second joint community investment for Conifer and CPP in Rochester, following Keeler Park, which was purchased in October 2022.

Built in 1975, and located at 125 St. Paul Street, Andrews Terrace consists of two 19- to 22-story elevator-served residential buildings containing 526 studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartments. The buildings are connected fully on the first floor, with elevated outdoor walkways throughout. In recent years, the development has faced capital repair and maintenance challenges beyond what the operating budget could cover. In response to this, Andrews Terrace will receive extensive renovations estimated at $101 million, with a total project investment of approximately $335 million.

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) in partnership with the Urban Investment Group (UIG) within Goldman Sachs Asset Management, invested $135.6 million of 4% Federal LIHTC Equity and provided a $200 million construction loan. Additionally, KeyBank Commercial Mortgage Group closed $73.1 million Fannie MTEB and KeyBanc Capital Markets underwrote $163 million of tax-exempt bonds for this project. Federal and State Historic Tax Credit equity of $37.2 million will be provided by Chase Community Equity.

"We are excited to partner with Conifer Realty and Community Preservation Partners to revitalize Andrews Terrace, which provides a critical supply of affordable housing to Downtown Rochester. Our investment will help existing and new residents access safe, affordable housing and critical on-site services. We look forward to the lasting impact on the community of this next chapter in Andrews Terrace’s nearly 50-year history,” said Scott Maxfield, a Managing Director in the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management.

“KeyBank has had a steadfast commitment helping the clients and communities we serve thrive,” said Rob Likes, National Manager of KeyBank’s CDLI team. “We are deeply committed to helping underserved populations and are proud to partner with Conifer Realty and Community Preservation Partners to renovate, safe and decent affordable housing for seniors and disabled residents.”

Preservation of this unique 557,602 square-foot downtown development, designed in the “brutalist” architectural style, will complement Rochester’s ROC the Riverway Program, a unified plan which includes dozens of transformational projects along the Genesee River.

"We are thrilled to partner with Community Preservation Partners on the revitalization of Andrews Terrace, a cherished affordable housing community here in our hometown,” said Jason Carroll, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions & Development at Conifer. “This collaboration exemplifies our commitment to providing quality affordable housing and fostering sustainable neighborhoods that enhance the Rochester community. Together with CPP, we look forward to preserving the legacy of Andrews Terrace and creating an even brighter future for its residents."

All apartments will receive considerable kitchen upgrades including new countertops, painting, new appliances, fixtures, and cabinets. Bathrooms will also be refurbished with the installation of new fixtures, vanity, and wainscotting. Once completed, 5% of the community’s apartments will be brought into ADA compliance.

Common areas, including the lobby, community room, management office, maintenance shop, and parking garage, will be renovated with drywall repairs, painting, new flooring, and HVAC upgrades, as needed.

There will also be several new outdoor additions to the community including a community garden on the property’s terrace, grandparents’ playground, a seating and grilling area, and bocce ball courts. Indoor amenities will include a fitness room, game room, reading nook, and two community rooms with serve-in kitchens. New mailboxes with parcel boxes will also be installed.

Additionally, elevators and electrical and plumbing systems will be upgraded. The building’s signature cantilevered balconies and connecting outdoor breezeways will be fully restored and upgraded with new finish coating, bringing them back to their historical glory. Windows and select doors will be replaced, and the façade will receive concrete and masonry repairs.

“Like many communities we serve across the nation, there is a significant need for affordable housing in Rochester,” said Vice President of CPP East, John Fraser. “So, it’s incredibly satisfying to preserve this iconic affordable housing development for years to come. Andrews Terrace is a landmark and an important part of the community.”

Under an existing Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) contract Andrews Terrace currently has 496 of its apartments reserved for residents earning an Average Medium Income (AMI) of 50% or less, with 30 apartments set at 60% or less of AMI.

The transaction, which closed on December 21, 2023, includes a 20-year renewal to the Project-Based Section-8 contract from HUD, as well as a new 4% Low Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) from the New York State Division of Housing and Community Renewal (NYSHCR), federal Historic Tax Credits (HTC) from the National Park Service, tax-exempt bonds issued by COMIDA (the County of Monroe Industrial Development Agency), and New York State Historic Tax Credits from the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO).

“Renovations are scheduled to take 32 months to complete, with minimal impact to residents expected,” said Ari Shachter, Director of Acquisitions and project lead for Conifer.

About Conifer

Conifer Realty, LLC is a nationally ranked, full-service real estate company specializing in the development, construction, management, and ownership of high-quality, affordable housing communities. The company maintains offices in Rochester, NY, New York City, and Long Island, NY; Mount Laurel, NJ, and Columbia, MD, while expanding into new markets across the Midwest, Southeast and Southwest to fulfill the pressing need for high-quality, affordable housing. The company has developed more than 21,000 affordable housing apartments across more than 300 residential communities.

Visit http://www.coniferllc.com or find us on LinkedIn for more information.

About Community Preservation Partners

In 2004, Community Preservation Partners was established by our parent company, WNC & Associates, a national investor in affordable housing and community renewal initiatives. Since then, CPP has successfully acquired, developed, and rehabilitated more than 15,000 affordable multifamily and senior housing units nationwide. From the very beginning, they’ve done things differently. As more than a consultant or an investor, CPP is a true partner in every sense. By joining leading nonprofits and strategic partners, they can provide essential social services to residents, support neighborhood initiatives and transform multifamily affordable housing communities. Creativity, Performance, and Purpose are their core values and embody everything they do. Together they define A Different Way to Home for their excellent employees, partners, and communities. Visit https://www.cpp-housing.com/.

About the Goldman Sachs Asset Management Urban Investment Group (UIG)

Goldman Sachs Asset Management delivers investment and advisory services across public and private markets for the world’s leading institutions, financial advisors and individuals. Goldman Sachs oversees more than $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision as of September 30, 2023. The business is driven by a focus on partnership and shared success with its clients, seeking to deliver long-term investment performance drawing on its global network and deep expertise across industries and markets. In public markets, Goldman Sachs Asset Management is a leading investor across fixed income, liquidity, equity and multi-asset solutions. It is one of the largest managers of private capital globally and invests in the full spectrum of alternatives, including private equity, infrastructure, growth equity, private credit, real estate and sustainability.

Established in 2001, the Urban Investment Group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management has committed over $19 billion through real estate projects, social enterprises and lending facilities for small businesses and students, creating economic value and opportunities for underserved communities and families. Follow us on LinkedIn.

About KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment

KeyBank Community Development Lending and Investment (CDLI) finances projects that stabilize and revitalize communities across all 50 states. As one of the top affordable housing capital providers in the country, KeyBank’s platform brings together construction, acquisition, bridge-to-re-syndication, and preservation loans, as well as lines of credit, Agency and HUD permanent mortgage executions, and equity investments for low-income housing projects, especially Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) financing. KeyBank has earned 10 consecutive “Outstanding” ratings on the Community Reinvestment Act exam, from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, making it the first U.S. national bank among the 25 largest to do so since the Act’s passage in 1977.

