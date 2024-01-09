NN, Inc. Reports Record-Breaking $62.6 Million of New Business Wins in 2023

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR), a global diversified industrial company that engineers and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies, today reports a record-breaking 2023, with $62.6 million in new business wins. Ending with a strong second half, this acceleration in new business awards is a direct result of the company’s new transformational business strategy. NN continues to gain traction with wins in desirable and diversified markets through better focus, targeting and harnessing its collective strengths.

“Part of our transformation plan is to improve how we engage our customers and the marketplace. Our new business wins in 2023 are validation that its working and that’s great news,” said Harold Bevis, CEO of NN, Inc. “This opens the door for our team to partner with customers and suppliers to create unique and breakthrough value-added solutions. We are capitalizing on our highly technical process capabilities, our existing footprint and know-how. The goal is to win business, grow sales and profits.”

Bevis began as CEO in May 2023 and immediately announced a focused transformation plan, including:

Culture change, harnessing strengths, and talent upgrade in certain areas

Revamped sales and customer programs

Revamped operational performance

Revamped free cash flow performance

NN’s $62.6 million in new business wins during 2023 included wins in three key areas:

Electric vehicle (EV) and hybrid vehicle applications with total wins of approximately $30 million.

Vehicle connector components and electrical connector shielding with total wins of approximately $15 million.

Diesel parts for large equipment with total wins of approximately $9 million.



Precision components supplied by NN are proving valuable in supporting advancements in noise reduction, vibration reduction and harshness performance (NVH) requirements by manufacturers. Its capabilities in precision machining, precision stamping, plating, precious metals and injection molding are welcome in the marketplace, especially with its certifications, such as ISO-13485, ITAR, IATF-16949, ISO-9001, NADCAP AC7108 & AC7004. These certifications and internal know-how have allowed NN to immediately re-enter the medical business with a focused agenda on surgical instruments, handpieces and implants for orthopedic applications, among others.

NN’s delivers single micron tolerance with its precision machining capabilities in Swiss-style, screw, and rotary transfer machines with worm milling and gear hobbing. Its micro milling and grinding are ideal for component needs such as motor shafts, pinion and worm gears, connectors, injector and spool valve components and armatures.

NN’s has progressive stamping capabilities with presses from two to 330 tons and unique knowledge in producing high and low voltage connectors, electrical contacts and contact assemblies, including EMI connector box shields, bus bars and collector plates, which are needed in EVs, hybrid vehicles, battery storage, meters and power distribution systems.

And finally, NN uniquely has in-house gold, silver, palladium, nickel and tin plating capabilities by rack or barrel method. This gives NN a unique one-stop capability for customer’s metal component requirements. Adding to these production capabilities, NN’s employs in-house proprietary tool design which enables it to move fast.

NN’s pipeline of new business opportunities entering 2024 is focused and approximately $500 million in size. NN is continuing to evolve and strengthen its growth programs by focusing on specific product applications including electric steering systems, electrical systems, braking systems, electricity distribution, battery management, fluid management, EV charging systems and medical components. These are natural markets for NN’s focus on precision engineered metal products and in-house proprietary tool design.

“The NN sales team did a great job in 2023. Our sales growth goal is 5% CAGR, and this level of new business wins is consistent with our objectives and shows that the actions we have in place can deliver tremendous forward value,” said Bevis. “Coupled with our revamped approach to operational performance, the company intends for these new business wins to be additive as we increase our customer retention rates on existing business.”





About NN, Inc.

NN, Inc., a global diversified industrial company, combines advanced engineering and production capabilities with in-depth materials science expertise to design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies for a variety of markets on a global basis. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, NN has facilities in North America, Europe, South America, and Asia. For more information about the company and its products, please visit www.nninc.com.

