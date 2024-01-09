Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market Poised for Growth with New Product Innovations by 2030

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market by Product (A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined), Mobility (Portable/Handheld, Standalone), End-user - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market size was estimated at USD 586.56 million in 2022, USD 642.13 million in 2023, growing at a CAGR of 9.60% to reach USD 1,222.11 million by 2030.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market.

  • Based on Product, the market is studied across A-Scan, B-Scan, Combined, Pachymeter, and Ultrasound Biomicroscope. The Combined is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Mobility, the market is studied across Portable/Handheld and Standalone. The Standalone is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on End-user, the market is studied across Ambulatory Surgical Center, Hospitals, and Ophthalmic Clinic. The Ambulatory Surgical Center is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.

  • Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The United States is is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Attributes:

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages198
Forecast Period2023 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023$642.13 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$1222.11 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate9.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Companies Mentioned

  • Appasamy Associates
  • Canon, Inc.
  • DGH Technology Inc.
  • Ellex Medical Laser Ltd.
  • Halma PLC
  • Heidelberg Engineering, Inc.
  • Keeler
  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.
  • Micro Medical Devices, Inc.
  • Nidek Co. Ltd.
  • Nikon Corporation
  • Optos PLC
  • Quantel Medical
  • Sonomed Escalon
  • Suowei Company


For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n9plbi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices Market
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Diabetic Retinopathy
                            
                            
                                Ophthalmic Ultrasound
                            
                            
                                Ophthalmic Ultrasound Devices
                            
                            
                                Ophthalmic Ultrasound System
                            
                            
                                Ultrasound Device
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data