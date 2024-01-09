Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market Forecasted for Robust Growth, Focusing on Innovations in Laser and Minimally Invasive Procedures

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market by Product (Algerbrush, Diamond Knives, Forceps), Surgery Method (Laser Surgery, Minimal Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, Traditional Glaucoma Surgery), End-User - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is expected to reach significant milestones in the expansion of healthcare technologies, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.08% from 2023 to 2030. Recent market intelligence report heralds novel advancements and market segmentation that anticipate an upsurge in demand for glaucoma surgery devices across various healthcare settings.

The report segments the market into various products such as Algerbrush, Diamond Knives, and Forceps with a special focus on Glaucoma Drainage Devices and innovative Laser Systems. Emerging trends indicate the USC Marker segment is poised to capture a noteworthy market share during the forecasted period, shifting paradigms in ocular surgeries.

The digest also sheds light on the prevalent Surgery Method segment, dissecting it into Laser Surgery, Minimal Invasive Glaucoma Surgery, and Traditional Glaucoma Surgery, with an in-depth analysis of respective subcategories like Cyclophotocoagulation and Trabeculoplasty. The emphasis is on Laser Surgery emerging as a frontrunner in the industry.

Comprehensively, the report studies market behavior across diverse End-Users with a spotlight on Hospitals and Ophthalmic Clinics. Hospitals are estimated to dominate the End-User segment, becoming imperative to the growth of the Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market.

A geographical outlook is thoroughly explored in the report, covering Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. It identifies the Americas as a significant player in the global arena, further pinpointing the United States for its concentrated market dynamics.

The definitive market study also features an innovative FPNV Positioning Matrix to aid stakeholders in evaluating vendor movements and market strategies effectively. Alongside, a detailed Market Share Analysis provides a bird's-eye view of the competitive landscape and shifting market structures.



