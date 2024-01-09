Global Clickstream Analytics Market Forecast to 2028

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Clickstream Analytics Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global clickstream analytics market size reached US$ 1.4 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 3.5 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 16.50% during 2022-2028.







Clickstream analytics refers to the process of collecting, analyzing and providing visualized results of aggregated user activity over the web. The data, consisting of dates, time stamps, information protocol (IP) addresses, user identification and uniform resource locators (URL), is captured in semi-structured log files of the website. Clickstream analytics includes traffic and e-commerce analytics. Traffic analytics operates at the server level and tracks the number of pages accessed by the user, time taken for each page to load, frequency of hitting the browser's back or stop button and the amount of data transmitted. E-commerce analytics determines the effectiveness of the site as a channel-to-market platform. It monitors the pages, items added to the shopping and purchased, participation in loyalty programs and the preferred method of payment of the user. Clickstream analytics aid in identifying customer trends, website and application optimization, traffic analysis, increasing conversion and understanding user behavior.



Clickstream Analytics Market Trends



Rapid digitization of industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), retail, transportation and logistics and healthcare. Moreover, the widespread adoption of web analytics solutions for tracking consumer requirements is providing a thrust to the market growth. Various small, medium and large-scale organizations utilize clickstream analytics to enable retailers and marketers to analyze customer interactions with their brands and products and utilizing the insights to optimize their processes. Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integration of cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), for multichannel and predictive marketing, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. These technologies facilitate capturing enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) data, web media, geolocation and tracking email and marketing campaigns. Other factors, including extensive developments in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, along with the widespread adoption of smart devices, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.



Key Market Segmentation



This research provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global clickstream analytics market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2023-2028. The report has categorized the market based on component, deployment mode, application and industry vertical.



Breakup by Component:

Software

Services

Breakup by Deployment Mode:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Click Path Optimization

Website/Application Optimization

Customer Analysis

Basket Analysis and Personalization

Traffic Analysis

Breakup by Industry Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecommunications

Travel and Hospitality

Retail and E-commerce

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being Adobe Inc., Connexity (Symphony Technology Group), DISQO Inc., Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, International Business Machines Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Splunk Inc. and Talend.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 139 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $3.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5% Regions Covered Global



