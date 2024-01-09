Optical Coherence Tomography in Ophthalmology Market Forecast: Significant Growth Predicted with Rising CAGR of 17.12% by 2030

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market by Product (Catheter-based OCT Devices, Doppler OCT Devices, Handheld OCT Devices), Type (Fully Automatic, Semi-Automatic), Technology, End user - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This latest research on the Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) for Ophthalmology Market projects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.12%, boosting the market from USD 2.55 billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 7.76 billion by 2030.





Cutting-edge Frequency Domain OCT technology is taking the lead, contributing to substantial market growth during the forecast period. The adoption of Fully Automatic OCT systems is becoming increasingly prevalent, delivering greater precision, efficiency, and reliability in ophthalmic diagnostics and treatment.



Global Market Segmentation Unveiled

A thorough examination of the market reveals segmentation across various products, including the rapidly proliferating Catheter-based OCT Devices, Doppler OCT Devices, and Handheld OCT Devices. The research also covers Fully Automatic and Semi-Automatic types, diversifying the market's approach to end user requirements.

End User Applications : The report spotlights Ambulatory Surgery Centers as one of the most significant market segments, indicating an uptrend in outpatient ophthalmic surgeries and the adoption of OCT technology.





: The report spotlights Ambulatory Surgery Centers as one of the most significant market segments, indicating an uptrend in outpatient ophthalmic surgeries and the adoption of OCT technology. Geographic Insights: From a regional standpoint, the Americas, particularly the United States, hold a dominating market share. However, the Asia-Pacific region is not far behind, set to experience a considerable uptake in OCT systems.



Detailed to meet the needs of various stakeholders, the analysis answers pivotal questions related to market size, investment hotspots, and strategic opportunities. This empowers businesses and healthcare providers to harness the potential of OCT technology effectively. Conclusively, the report underscores the strategic windows and modalities appropriate for market entry and expansion, ensuring entities are well-equipped to navigate the dynamic field of ophthalmic medical imaging. With its comprehensive market penetration and development analysis, the Optical Coherence Tomography for Ophthalmology Market report stands as a beacon for those invested in redefining ocular diagnostics and healthcare outcomes.



