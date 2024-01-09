Global Asset Management System Market Forecast 2023-2030

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Asset Management System Market by Asset Type (Electronic Asset, Manufacturing, Personnel Equipment), Function (Check in/Check out Management, Location & Movement Tracking, Repair & Maintenance), Industry Verticals - Forecast 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Asset Management System Market is projected to reach USD 41.74 billion by 2030 from USD 18.25 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 10.89% during the forecast period.







Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report analyzes various sub-markets, forecasts revenues, and examines emerging trends in each category to provide a comprehensive outlook on the Asset Management System Market.

Based on Asset Type, the market is studied across Electronic Asset, Manufacturing, Personnel Equipment, and Returnable Transport Asset. The Electronic Asset is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Function, the market is studied across Check in/Check out Management, Location & Movement Tracking, and Repair & Maintenance. The Location & Movement Tracking is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Industry Verticals, the market is studied across Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Hospitality, Industrial Manufacturing, Public Sector, and Retail. The Public Sector is projected to witness significant market share during forecast period.





Based on Region, the market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

Key Company Profiles:



The report delves into recent significant developments in the Asset Management System Market, highlighting leading vendors and their innovative profiles. These include Asset Infinity, Asset Panda, LLC, AssetSonar, BMC Software, Inc., Ceipal Corp., EZOfficeInventory, Financial Asset Management Systems, Inc., Freshworks Inc., Horizon Technology, International Business Machines Corporation, Kaizen Software Solutions, Lansweeper, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, Ramco Systems Ltd., SapphireIMS, ServiceNow, Inc., SolarWinds, Spiceworks Inc., Spine Technologies Pvt. Ltd., SysAid Technologies Ltd., Wasp Barcode Technologies, and Zoho Corporation.



The report offers valuable insights on the following aspects:

Market Penetration: It provides comprehensive information about key players' market dynamics and offerings. Market Development: In-depth analysis of emerging markets and penetration across mature market segments, highlighting lucrative opportunities. Market Diversification: Detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certifications, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players. Product Development & Innovation: Intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 183 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $20.22 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $41.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.8% Regions Covered Global

