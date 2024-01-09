Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Short-Read Sequencing Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The future of the global short-read sequencing market looks promising with opportunities in the academic & research institute, hospital & clinic, and pharmaceutical & biotechnology markets. The global short-read sequencing market is expected to reach an estimated $17.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 18.9% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are growing demand from research and clinical centers and increasing preference for personalized medicine.
Short-Read Sequencing by Segment
The study includes a forecast for the global short-read sequencing by product type, workflow, application, end use, and region.
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Product Type [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Instruments
- Consumables
- Services
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Workflow [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Pre-Sequencing
- Sequencing
- Data Analysis
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Application [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Whole Genome Sequencing
- Whole Exome Sequencing
- Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing
- Others
Short-Read Sequencing Market by End Use [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Hospitals & Clinics
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology
- Others
Short-Read Sequencing Market by Region [Shipment Analysis by Value from 2018 to 2030]:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- The Rest of the World
List of Short-Read Sequencing Companies
- Illumina
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Pacific Biosciences of California
- BGI
- QIAGEN
- Agilent Technologies
- Psomagen
- Azenta
- PerkinElmer
- ProPhase Labs
