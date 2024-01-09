Global Particle Therapy Market Analysis and Forecast 2024-2033

Dublin, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Particle Therapy Market: Focus on Products and Services, Application, Cancer Type, Type, System, and Over 16 Countries' Data - Analysis and Forecast, 2024-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Particle therapy, a specialized form of external beam radiotherapy utilizing energetic protons, neutrons, or heavy positive ions, is gaining traction in cancer treatment. Market expansion is primarily propelled by factors such as the increasing incidence of cancer, heightened adoption of particle therapy in clinical research, continual technological advancements, and the proliferation of particle therapy centres worldwide.



The study evaluates the competitive landscape, profiling leading players, and assessing their strategies to gain a competitive edge. Additionally, the report discusses the factors driving market growth, challenges and potential risks are addressed, aiding stakeholders in making informed decisions.



With a blend of quantitative and qualitative analysis, this report serves as a valuable resource for industry participants, investors, and decision-makers seeking to understand the dynamics of the global particle therapy market.



Market Segmentation:



Segmentation 1: by Application

Treatment

Research

Segmentation 2: by Cancer Type

Paediatric Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Head and Neck Cancer

Other Cancers

Segmentation 3: by Type

Proton Therapy

Heavy-Ion Therapy

Segmentation 4: by System

Multi-room Systems

Single-room Systems

Segmentation 6: by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest-of-the-World

Key Questions Answered in this Report:



1. What is the present size of the global market for particle therapy?

2. Who are the major contributors in the global particle therapy Market?

3. Which region is experiencing the most rapid growth in the global particle therapy Market?

4. Which geographical area holds the largest portion of the global particle therapy Market?

5. What is the projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for the particle therapy market?

6. What are the primary factors propelling growth in the particle therapy market?

7. Which sector is predicted to spearhead the particle therapy market by 2033?

Key Market Players:

Advanced Oncotherapy Plc.

Biosig Technologies, Inc.

Danfysik A/S

Elekta

Hitachi Ltd.

IBA

Mevion Medical Systems

Panacea Medical Technologies

Optivus Proton Therapy, Inc.

P-Cure

ProTom International

Provision Healthcare

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Variant Medical Systems, Inc.)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Toshiba Medical Systems Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s1qr03

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.