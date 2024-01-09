Chainverge: Where Unified DeFi Meets True Decentralization and Exciting Game-Fi

Nicosia, Cyprus, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chainverge is unifying the isolated elements of decentralized finance into a unified package with a dash of thrilling game-fi experiences included. Billing itself as the DeFi gaming platform of tomorrow, Chainverge is all set to bring crypto buying, selling, swapping, bridging, staking, credit cards, and gaming under a single roof.



As part of its grand vision of becoming the “Everything Store” of the play-to-earn space, this innovative game-fi project holds decentralization closest to its heart—an irrefutable testament to which is the DAO governing all aspects of the project through community proposals and votes.



Unifying the Crypto Experience

At its core, ChainVerge is a monumental effort to unify the modern crypto experience. While a lot of innovation has taken place in this space over the years, it has also led to an awkward experience where all the products are isolated across different layers. From buying crypto and spending it to exchanging tokens between standards and blockchains, there’s a lot of redundancy involved.

Chainverge is flipping that equation on its head by bringing the leading innovations under a single roof. For starters, there’s an official swap that allows users to swap between thousands of token pairs in minutes at industry-leading rates. If there’s a mismatch of chains, there’s also a bridge application that allows users to take assets from one chain and bridge them over to another.



To realize the ultimate vision of turning crypto into a global currency, ChainVerge will also support purchases through the legacy finance sector using its innovative crypto cards. In essence, this will allow users to deposit their crypto funds from any wallet of their choice into industry-standard cards that can then be used at millions of stores across the globe. In fact, Chainverge’s crypto cards are one of the world’s first to offer competitive cashback of 2% or more on all purchases.

All these products and more are unified under a single platform, which leads to a streamlined experience where anything can be done with just a few clicks.



ChainVerge Token, Staking & NFT Boosters

Chainverge token (CVE) is the lifeblood of the vast decentralized finance landscape that Chainverge is building. This is a purely utility-based token that’s designed to derive value through meaningful applications instead of airy speculation.



To begin with, CVE can be used in any and all the applications that Chainverge is building, from all the DeFi products to the game-fi experience too. That translates into numerous use cases straight out of the box.



On top of that, CVE is designed from the ground up to deliver sustainable growth. For any financial instrument of this nature, the biggest challenge is balancing the inflow of funds against the outflow of capital. CVE is addressing this challenge through algorithmic adjustments in combination with a rich staking program.

To incentivize holders to keep holding, CVE will support one of the world’s premiere staking programs where users can earn up to 112% of aggregated annual returns. The program is designed to adjust these rewards based on supply and demand principles among other deeper factors.



The program will also feature NFT Boosters for those in search of greater returns. Like the video games Chainverge takes inspiration from, these NFT items can be deployed to boost the staking returns by a mouth-watering 25%!



Crypto Gaming Reimagined

The NFT boosters are not the only homage to gaming in this project. On the contrary, Chainverge is committed to redefining game-fi as we know it. Most gaming projects in the blockchain space lack the thrill and adventure of the traditional video gaming industry. They sacrifice the thrill and adventure of gaming for the mechanical mathematics of spreadsheet-esque rewards.



Chainverge is taking a radically different approach with its PrimusZ. Equal parts thrilling and rewarding, this premier game-fi project will feature a vast, sprawling land where players will witness the heart-pounding thrill of combat and survival balanced against the mental stimulation of resource management and strategy.



With every move a choice between life and death, and a thriving economy that can be translated into real-world value, PrimusZ is the next chapter in humanity’s vision of genuinely rewarding gaming experiences.



True Decentralization Through DAO

To Chainverge, decentralization is not just a buzzword. It’s a way of life. Inspired by the vision of the ever-mysterious Bitcoin creator Satoshi, Chainverge is driven by one goal: to reward its users through a truly decentralized entity.

While many projects have achieved decentralization in their tokens, where most fall short is the actual organization of their endeavor. Most day-to-day operations are consolidated into the hands of a few, who get to call the ultimate shots on all critical matters. Chainverge is taking a completely different approach by putting all decisions into the hands of its community.

Leveraging the emerging application of blockchain for governance, Chainverge will operate through a decentralized autonomous organization. All CVE owners will have the opportunity to put forward motions in the form of proposals. The entire community will then vote on those proposals, the consensus of which will determine the trajectory of the entire project. All proposals, their results, and outcomes will be recorded for history and future calibrations too.



As a result, Chainverge will be a truly decentralized DeFi destination. To learn more about this exciting project and all that it has to offer, interested parties are encouraged to explore the following resources:



Official Website: https://chainverge.net/



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

