Organic Personal Care Market Share Projections: CAGR of 7% Envisions Market Size of $49.17 Billion by 2032

Newark, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 25 billion in 2022 global organic personal care market will reach USD 49.17 billion in 2032. Personal care includes more than just grooming and clothing. It also covers things like personal cleanliness. Any plant food, product, or ingredient marked as "organic" or "organically grown" signifies that the plant or ingredients were grown, harvested, and processed without synthetic chemicals or pesticides. Organic personal care products are created using these substances to produce other items. The ingredients in these items are known to be 95%–100% chemical-free. Because these products include larger quantities of vital antioxidant vitamins, they have been proven more effective and freer from contamination. They promote general well-being and long-term advantages. Additionally, they have a positive impact on sustainability and environmental conservation.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13910



Key Insight of the Global Organic Personal Care Market



Asia Pacific will grow the fastest during the forecast period.



The growing number of millennials and working women, the accessibility of reasonably priced organic personal care products, brand promotions, frequent product launches, and the growth of branding and advertising will all help the Asia Pacific organic personal care market to grow the fastest during the forecast period.



In 2022, the skin care segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 8.75 billion.



The product type segment is divided into skin care, oral care, hair care, cosmetics and others. In 2022, the skin care segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 35% and market revenue of 8.75 billion.



In 2022, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 14.25 billion.



The end-user segment is divided into men, women and children. In 2022, the women segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 57% and market revenue of 14.25 billion.



In 2022, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 11.25 billion.



The distribution channel segment is divided into supermarkets/hypermarkets, departmental stores, brand outlets, drug stores, convenience stores, online and others. In 2022, the supermarkets/hypermarkets segment dominated the market with the largest market share of 45% and market revenue of 11.25 billion.



Advancement in market



Oregon Tilth granted full certification as a qualified handler of organic cosmetic and nutraceutical grade all-natural components to Extracts-Unlimited LLC (E-U). E-U supplies bespoke extracts, essential oils, and all-natural botanical butter for the cosmetic, personal care, and nutraceutical industries. As long as items with legitimate organic certification keep growing, E-U will become a more valuable supplier to our significant HBA areas.



Report Attribute Details

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2022 USD 25 Billion Market size value in 2032 USD 49.17 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 7% Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 - 2032 Top Market Players Amway Corporation,Arbonne International LLC,Aubrey Organics,Burt's Bee,Estée Lauder Companies Inc.,L’Oréal International,L'Occitane en Provence,Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.,Weleda,Yves Rocher Segments Covered Product Type, End-User and Distribution Channel Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics



Driver: Growing consumer interest in and knowledge of organic products.



Consumer spending on personal care items has increased as the value of preserving a pleasing physical appearance has expanded over time. A vital part of the modern lifestyle is self-care. The growing millennial age is more inclined towards natural, chemical-free, plant-based products that oppose animal abuse. Industry participants are forced to produce more natural and less chemical-based personal care products due to growing customer awareness and interest in product content. Consequently, the expansion of the worldwide organic personal care market will be driven by consumers' growing awareness of and interest in organic goods.



Restraints: High cost of organic personal care products.



Making natural personal care products is more expensive than chemical-based ones. This rise in retail costs can be attributed to the costs incurred in locating the components required to create organic personal care products. These ingredients become more expensive to prepare and package to preserve the integrity of the contents, are more vulnerable to climate change, and require a lot of manual work to maintain. Because most customers cannot afford them, the high expense of organic personal care will restrict market expansion.



Opportunities: The rise in online shopping.



During the pandemic, lockdowns brought on by the COVID-19 epidemic prompted brick-and-mortar establishments to close, resulting in declining sales of organic personal care goods. The change in consumer purchasing habits, especially the increase in online shopping, helped offset the drop in sales at brick-and-mortar stores. The growth of online shopping for organic personal care products will be aided by having every brand and product available in one place, easy payment options, home delivery, hassle-free repayment and replacement options, increased internet penetration, and a wide range of discounts and offers. Thus, over the projected period, the expansion of e-commerce will support the growth and development of the worldwide organic personal care market.



Challenges: A rise in incidents of fake and bogus products.



Certain products on the market bear labels such as organic, chemical-free, paraben-free, dermatologist-tested, dermatologist-proven, 100% natural, and so on. Nevertheless, consumers are not equipped with any ways to independently confirm these assertions. There have been instances of brands deceiving customers with similar language. Companies who withhold the complete ingredient list from their customers are misleading them and running the risk of hurting them. These occurrences damage a real brand's chances since they cause customers to lose faith in it. Therefore, the rising incidents of products with false, fake, counterfeit and bogus claims will challenge the market's growth.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13910



Some of the major players operating in the global organic personal care market are:



• Amway Corporation

• Arbonne International LLC

• Aubrey Organics

• Burt's Bee

• Estée Lauder Companies Inc.

• L’Oréal International

• L'Occitane en Provence

• Oriflame Cosmetics S.A.

• Weleda

• Yves Rocher



Key Segments covered in the market:



By Product Type



• Skin Care

• Oral Care

• Hair Care

• Cosmetics

• Others



By End User



• Men

• Women

• Children



By Distribution Channel



• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

• Departmental Stores

• Brand Outlets

• Drug Stores

• Convenience Stores

• Online

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/13910/single



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights