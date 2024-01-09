Online Laundry Service Market to Cross USD 119.5 Bn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware,, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The online laundry service market is expected to surpass USD 119.5 billion by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc. Rising urbanization and a preference for contactless transactions will accelerate business growth.



As urban lifestyles become busier, the demand for convenient and efficient laundry solutions through digital platforms rises. Growing consumer preference for contactless transactions will further amplify this trend, emphasizing the pivotal role of technology in shaping the largest share of the online laundry service industry to meet evolving urban needs.

The dry-cleaning segment could contribute decently to the online laundry service market share between 2024 and 2032, attributed to a growing preference for specialized and high-quality garment care. Consumers seeking professional cleaning solutions for delicate fabrics and intricate designs are turning to digital platforms. The convenience, reliability, and often eco-friendly practices associated with online dry-cleaning services will position this segment for significant growth, meeting the evolving demands of discerning customers.





The commercial segment could capture a substantial online laundry service market demand by 2032 as businesses increasingly opt for convenient and efficient laundry solutions. The demand for commercial laundry services, ranging from hotels to offices, is driven by the need for streamlined and professional cleaning services. With a focus on bulk laundry requirements, the commercial segment will play a major role in the growth and expansion of the market.

Asia Pacific online laundry service market will register significant expansion from 2023 to 2032, attributed to the region's burgeoning urban population and a surge in digital adoption. With increasing disposable incomes and a preference for convenient solutions, the demand for online laundry services is on the rise. This will position Asia Pacific as a key contributor to the global market, reflecting the region's pivotal role in shaping the market development.

Key players in the online laundry service industry include Rinse Inc., Laundryheap Ltd., Press Technologies Inc., DhobiLite, Lapels Cleaners, IHATEIRONING, and Mulberrys Garment Care, among others. These players are strategically expanding their online laundry service market presence through technological innovation, efficient logistics, and targeted marketing. By providing user-friendly interfaces, quick turnaround times, and reliable service, these brands are capturing a larger industry share.

As consumers increasingly prioritize convenience, these companies' commitment to seamless, digital laundry solutions will position them as key players in meeting evolving consumer needs, contributing to their growing share in the online laundry service industry.

