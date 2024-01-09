Skin Care Product Market to hit USD 231 billion by 2032, says Global Market Insights Inc.

Selbyville, Delaware, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Skin Care Product Market size could cross USD 231 billion by 2032. The advancements in formulations and the diverse range of offerings, including specialized products such as baby care items, will accelerate the business expansion of skin care products over 2023–2032.

Continuous innovation in skincare formulations, incorporating cutting-edge ingredients and technologies, resonates with evolving consumer preferences. The availability of a comprehensive product range spanning from general skincare to specialized categories like baby care.

For instance, in 2022, Johnson & Johnson introduced a new line of skincare and haircare products tailored for infants and toddlers under the brand name Vivvi & Bloom. The brand unveiled its inaugural trio of products, including a 2-in-1 face and body whip lotion, a 2-in-1 wash and shampoo cleansing gel, and a 2-in-1 scalp and body massage oil.

Body Care products to gain popularity

The body care segment could contribute decently to the skin care product market size throughout 2023–2032 due to the increasing awareness of overall skin health. Consumers are increasingly recognizing the importance of holistic skincare, extending beyond facial care to encompass the entire body. The expanding array of body care offerings, including moisturizers, lotions, and sunscreens, aligns with evolving consumer preferences, positioning this segment as a pivotal driver in the skincare industry.

Non-luxury skincare to drive appreciable sales

The non-luxury skincare segment could capture a substantial skin care product market share by 2032, attributed to a growing consumer preference for affordable yet effective skincare solutions. As individuals prioritize their daily skincare routines, the demand for reasonably priced products with proven efficacy rises. The accessibility and affordability of non-luxury skincare items will significantly contribute to their dominance in the market, catering to a broad and diverse consumer base.

Asia Pacific to lead the skin care product industry

The Asia-Pacific skin care product market will register remarkable expansion from 2023 to 2032, driven by evolving consumer preferences and a growing awareness of skincare routines. Rising disposable incomes, urbanization trends, and an increasing emphasis on personal grooming contribute to the expanding demand. Additionally, the robust gains of the beauty and wellness sector in APAC countries will further contribute to the region's prominence in the business.

Skin Care Product Industry Players

Key players in the skin care product market include L'Oréal Group, Unilever PLC, Beiersdorf AG, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble Company, Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Shiseido Company Limited, Colgate Palmolive Company, and M.A.C. Cosmetics, among others.

These players are employing innovative strategies to fortify their market presence, emphasizing the creation of strategic partnerships, the introduction of novel products, and their subsequent commercialization. Additionally, they are investing substantial resources in research and development endeavors to unveil pioneering products that can elevate their revenue streams.

