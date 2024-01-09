Australian Independent Publisher IndieMosh Joins the Tellwell Publishing Family

VANCOUVER ISLAND, British Columbia, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a landmark move, Tellwell Publishing proudly embraces IndieMosh as the latest addition to its book-publishing ventures. Tellwell is recognized internationally for its trustworthiness, transparency, and integrity in the self-publishing space. This aligned collaboration marks a new era for IndieMosh, now operating seamlessly as an imprint of Tellwell Publishing, as of November 2023.



IndieMosh authors will now have access to an expanded suite of publishing services, including book coaching, ghostwriting, editing, design, distribution, and book marketing. IndieMosh authors will continue receiving the personalized guidance they are used to, along with the guidance and expertise of a more extensive team of talented publishing professionals.

“This marks the beginning of an exciting chapter, where the strengths of Tellwell and IndieMosh converge to empower Australian authors on their publishing journey," said Tellwell Founder and CEO Timothy Lindsay. “This collaboration is not just a union of two publishing entities, it's a celebration of the shared commitment to authors and their stories.”

“I know that partnering with Tellwell is the right step forward for our authors due to Tellwell’s expansive resources and reach,” said IndieMosh founder Jennifer Mosher. “They bring a wealth of publishing talent, from editing to marketing to audiobooks, that will significantly benefit our IndieMosh family.”

Jennifer Mosher founded IndieMosh in 2009 to serve Australian authors. Since then, she has helped Australian authors publish over 650 books!

Together, Tellwell Publishing and IndieMosh are helping to shape the literary landscape in Australia by fostering a creative environment where all authors’ voices can shine.

ABOUT TELLWELL PUBLISHING

Founded in 2015 by Tim Lindsay in Canada with an Australian subsidiary, Tellwell has been engaged in collaborative efforts with Australian authors since 2018. Having contributed to over 500 books by Australian writers and more than 4,000 titles internationally, the Australian team members at Tellwell play vital roles in editing, sales, and marketing, forming an integral part of the company's international operations. Despite being larger than IndieMosh, Tellwell maintains a close-knit, family-owned company culture where everyone on the team is known by name. Honoured as a finalist in the Better Business Bureau’s Torch Awards for Ethics in Business for two consecutive years, Tellwell is proud of its commitment to transparent and ethical business practices.