Tornado Global Hydrovacs Announces Voting Results from AGM

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd. (“Tornado” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: TGH; OTCQX: TGHLF) announces the voting results arising from its Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders held today.



Voting Results

The shareholders re-elected five directors to the board at the meeting: Guy Nelson, James Chui, George Tai, Chuyu Wu and Robert Marshall.

The results of the vote on the election of the Board of Directors are as follows:

Votes In Favour Guy Nelson 65,549,949 99.6% James Chui 65,549,949 99.7% George Tai 65,549,949 99.7% Chuyu Wu 65,549,949 99.7% Robert Marshall 65,549,949 99.7%

The 66 million proxies voted above represent approximately 48.2% of the total shares outstanding. Additionally, resolutions approving the following additional matters were passed at the meeting:

Appointing Ernst & Young LLP as auditors of the Company: passed with 100% of votes cast in favour.

Re-approval of the Company’s Amended Stock Option Plan: passed with over 99.6% of votes cast in favour.

After the formal business portion of the meeting was completed, Mr. Nelson, Non-Executive Chairman, gave a presentation about the Company. The presentation can be viewed on the Company’s website at www.tornadotrucks.com .

About Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd.

Tornado is a pioneer and leader in the vacuum truck industry and has been a choice of utility and oilfield professionals with over 1,200 hydrovacs sold since 2005. The Company designs and manufactures hydrovac trucks as well as provides heavy duty truck maintenance operations in central Alberta. It sells hydrovac trucks to excavation service providers in the infrastructure and industrial construction and oil and gas markets. Hydrovac trucks use high pressure water and vacuum to safely penetrate and cut soil to expose critical infrastructure for repair and installation without damage. Hydrovac excavation methods are quickly becoming a standard in North America to safely excavate in urban areas and around critical infrastructure greatly reducing infrastructure damage and related fatalities.

For more information about Tornado Global Hydrovacs Ltd., visit www.tornadotrucks.com or contact:

Brett Newton

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (587) 802-5070

Email: bnewton@tghl.ca

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.