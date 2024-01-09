Historic Inns of Annapolis Presents the15th Annual Wedding Fair at the Governor Calvert House

Annapolis, Maryland, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Historic Inns of Annapolis, the cherished 250-year-old properties, invites engaged couples to the heart of downtown Annapolis for its 15th Anniversary Wedding Fair on April 7th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM, to be held at the historic Governor Calvert House. As the only downtown Annapolis wedding show, this event promises an afternoon of enchantment, inspiration, and exclusive offerings.

Couples attending the Wedding Fair at the Governor Calvert House will be treated to a selection of wedding specials available exclusively to event attendees. These private offerings are designed to make booking your perfect wedding day a reality, providing a unique and unforgettable start to their journey as a married couple.

The event's highlight will be a special day of crafted cocktails, mocktails, and distinctive décor showcasing the Governor Calvert House ballroom and Atrium. Sip and savor a curated selection of beverages that will elevate the wedding planning experience, adding an extra layer of sophistication and enjoyment to the festivities.

Embracing an enchanting forest theme, the Calvert House will be transformed into a captivating and romantic setting, providing couples with a glimpse into the possibilities for their magical day. The historic charm of the venue combined with the themed decor promises an atmosphere that is both timeless and extraordinary.

To complement the captivating storybook ambiance, the Wedding Fair will showcase the culinary excellence for which the Historic Inns of Annapolis are renowned. Attendees will indulge in an array of elegant food and drinks, providing a taste of the exceptional quality and attention to detail that defines weddings at the Governor Calvert House.

In addition to the immersive experience, the Wedding Fair will host some of the top wedding vendors in the industry. From photographers to florists, planners to entertainment, couples will have the opportunity to connect with professionals who can turn their wedding vision into reality. “This is truly the best time to see the Governor Calvert House transformed and explore the extraordinary offerings we present for couples on their wedding day," says Michelle Vellon, Director of Sales for Historic Inns of Annapolis.

The elegantly charming facilities of the three unique inns that make up the Historic Inns of Annapolis, the Maryland Inn, the Calvert House, and the Robert Johnson House, have been attracting Presidents, Statesmen, and wedding couples for over 250 years. Join us on April 7th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM for an afternoon filled with inspiration, exclusive offers, and the promise of a remarkable celebration.

The Historic Inns of Annapolis Wedding Fair is priced at $15 in advance and $18 at the door. All are welcome to attend and experience a day of inspiration, education, and planning for their ideal wedding. Visit here for tickets. For more information on meetings, groups, and customized events please contact 410-216-6326 or e-mail michellevellon@historicinnsofannapolis.com. For press and online information please contact meagan@alchemidesign.com.

About Historic Inns of Annapolis: The Historic Inns of Annapolis, boasting a 250-year-old legacy offers an unparalleled setting for weddings and special events. With historic charm and modern amenities, the Governor Calvert House and sister properties provide an extraordinary backdrop for couples embarking on their journey of love.

Attachment