Thermal Printing Market's Meteoric Rise: Anticipated Reach of US$ 28.4 Billion by 2033 with a 7.8% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global thermal printing market will be worth US$ 13.3 billion in 2023. The market is expected to reach US$ 28.4 billion by 2033, expanding at a 7.8% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.



As a consequence of the increasing demand for thermal printers that are resilient and dependable for printing tasks in adverse conditions and at high levels of production, the global thermal printing market is steadily growing. As a result of these factors, the global thermal printing market is expected to expand rapidly from 2023 to 2033.

The integration of thermal printers into the retail industry is one of the key variables driving the market. Many individuals believe that thermal printing is the way of the future. Implementing novice and advanced technology across numerous uses by the printing industry is projected to drive the market in the coming years.

Thermal printing solutions are reliable and quicker than traditional impact printers and are thus widely used at the point of sale (POS) in retail stores to improve the user experience. Thermal printing solutions are more cost effective than traditional ones, stimulating the global thermal printing market’s growth.

Key Takeaways:

The thermal printing market is expected to grow at a 5.7% CAGR over the next two decades (2018-2022).

expected to grow at a over the next two decades (2018-2022). The United States was projected to account for 17.4% of the market in 2022, according to the report.

of the market in 2022, according to the report. Thermal printers are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.3% in India over the forecast period.

in India over the forecast period. Transfer technology was anticipated to account for 46.2% of the market in 2022.

of the market in 2022. In 2022, the barcode printers segment had the highest revenue percentage of 40.2% in the global thermal printing market.



“Increased incidence of cardiovascular disease is anticipated to boost the use of thermal printers for capturing live rhythm strips, creating lucrative prospects for market participants throughout the forecast period.” Sudip Saha, managing director and MD at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attribute Details Growth Rate CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2033 Market Value in 2023 US$ 13.3 billion Market Value in 2033 US$ 28.4 billion Base Year for Estimation 2022 Historical Data 2018 to 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Quantitative Units Revenue in US$ billion and CAGR from 2023 to 2033 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

United Kingdom

France Spain

Italy

India

Malaysia

Singapore

Thailand

China Japan

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

GCC Countries

South Africa

Israel Key Segments Covered Printer Type

Printing Technology

Industry

Region Key Companies Profiled NCR Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Zebra Technologies Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

HP Development Company, L.P.

Seiko Epson Corporation

Toshiba Tec Corporation

Brother Industries, Ltd. Star Micronics Co., Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Advantech Co., Ltd.

SATO HOLDINGS CORPORATION

BIXOLON CO., LTD.

TSC Auto ID Technology Co. Ltd.

Citizen Systems

Competitive Landscape:

Top global thermal printing market players are concentrating on partnerships and collaborations with local and regional manufacturers and retailers to strengthen their competitive edges and broaden their global footprints.

In February 2021, Honeywell International Inc. announced a collaboration agreement with IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, to establish and cultivate an intelligent building ecosystem providing a more seamless and excellent experience for users and occupants.

On January 22, 2020, Epson developed the Color Works C6000 series on-demand label printers as a color upgrade for customers who currently use black-only thermal transfer options.

Restraints:

However, despite the promising growth prospects, the thermal printing market faces certain challenges. The rising concern for environmental sustainability and the push for eco-friendly printing solutions restrain market expansion. Manufacturers are under increasing pressure to develop environmentally conscious thermal printing solutions that align with stringent regulations.

More Valuable Insights:

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the thermal printing market presenting a historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study reveals essential insights based on printer type (barcode printer, POS printer, kiosk & ticket printer, RFID printer and card printer), printing technology (direct thermal, thermal transfer and dye diffusion thermal transfer), and industry (retail & wholesale, transportation & logistics, healthcare, travel & hospitality, media & entertainment, manufacturing, government, and others) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Thermal Printing Market Segmentation:

Printer Type:

Barcode Printer

POS Printer

Kiosk & Ticket Printer

RFID Printer

Card Printer



Printing Technology:

Direct Thermal

Thermal Transfer

Dye Diffusion Thermal Transfer



Industry:

Retail & Wholesale

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Travel & Hospitality

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Government

Others

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

