Yogurt Powder Market to surpass $568 Mn by 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

The yogurt powder market is projected to cross USD 568 million by 2032, as reported in a research study by Global Market Insights Inc.

The growing health consciousness and a surge in the popularity of shelf-stable dairy alternatives will accelerate the industry growth over 2023–2032. As consumers seek convenient and nutritious options, yogurt powder offers a versatile solution. The demand for long-lasting dairy alternatives aligns with changing lifestyles, contributing to market growth. This consumer-driven shift towards health-conscious choices will position yogurt powder as a key player in the evolving landscape of dairy product preferences.

For instance, in 2022, Nomadic Dairy expanded its Yogurt & Oat Cluster lineup with a limited-edition Honeycomb & Chocolate variant, adding a unique flavor to the existing four options. This launch fortifies the market by diversifying flavor options, attracting consumers seeking unique taste experiences, and contributing to the overall market appeal and growth.

The yogurt powder market from the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is expected to capture a substantial share by 2032, due to its wide product availability, diverse brand offerings, and consumer preference for one-stop shopping destinations. The convenience, variety, and accessibility of yogurt powder products in these retail outlets will position the supermarkets and hypermarkets segment as a key player, meeting the growing demand for yogurt-related products in a centralized retail setting.

The cans/jars segment could secure a remarkable share in the yogurt powder market between 2024 and 2032, driven by consumer preferences for packaging that ensures product freshness and convenience. With an emphasis on preserving the quality of yogurt powder, consumers favor the portability and shelf-stability offered by cans and jars. The popularity of this packaging option will position the cans/jars segment as a key player in meeting the evolving demands of yogurt powder consumers.

Asia Pacific yogurt powder market share will grow at a significant CAGR from 2023 to 2032, attributed to rising demand for convenient and shelf-stable dairy products, in line with a growing population and increased disposable incomes. As consumer preferences for healthy and versatile dairy options continue to evolve, the region will significantly contribute to shaping the market, reflecting its substantial influence in the dairy industry.

Key participants operating in the yogurt powder market are General Mills, Inc., Kraft Heinz Company, Chobani, LLC, Nestle S.A., FrieslandCampina N.V., Danone S.A., Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd., Lactalis Group, Morinaga Milk Industry Co., Ltd., and Kerry Group Plc.

These players are strategically expanding their yogurt powder industry presence through innovative product offerings, efficient distribution networks, and targeted marketing campaigns. By addressing consumer preferences for convenient and versatile dairy products, these brands enhance their market share. This proactive approach will position them as key contributors to the evolving trends in the broader dairy industry, meeting the diverse demands of consumers seeking quality and convenience in yogurt-related products.

For instance, in 2024, Epi Ingredients, a French dairy company, introduced its newest yogurt powder, drawing on its two decades of expertise in fermented milk powders. This shelf-stable product features an additional sour flavor derived entirely from natural acidity, delivering a fresh yogurt experience tailored for health-conscious consumers.

